Heading into Thursday night’s Mid Alaska Conference Championship at North Pole High School, the Lathrop Lady Malemutes had lost to the West Valley Lady Wolfpack five times this season. Two tournament losses, three conference game losses, short handed losses, losses where they never led, losses were they led entering the fourth quarter, nothing but losses this season.
Thursday night in North Pole, with everything on the line and when it mattered the most, it was the Lathrop Lady Malemutes singing a victory tune.
Tristian Martin scored 26 points, TT Tagovailoa added 20, and after falling behind early and having to fight to hold on late, the Lathrop Lady Malemutes defeated the West Valley Lady Wolfpack 66-61 to win the MAC championship and punch their ticket to the 4A State Tournament. West Valley will have to wait an see if they earn an At-Large bid.
Nothing ever comes easy against West Valley and Thursday night’s game was no different. Lathrop trailed by as many as nine points in the first quarter and was behind 15-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Malemutes got it together at the start of the second quarter, however, as they opened with a 16-3 run to go up 23-18. The two teams then started to trade baskets before Hadley Blasey’s pair of free throws pulled West Valley within four, 28-24. Lathrop scored the final five points of the quarter with Ashlyn Parduhn coming though clutch on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it 33-24 Lathrop at halftime and get the Lathrop fans in the building on their feet. The whole gym could hear Lathrop junior Torrin Johnson-Oates shout, “YESSIR!” as the Lady Malemutes entered the locker room with confidence.
“At the start of the game we got away from our game plan as far as boxing and shutting Ali May down,” Lathrop head coach David Stewart said. “We gathered ourselves and pulled it together, started swinging the ball on offense. On defense everyone ran their assignments and forced (West Valley) to take bad shots.”
As anyone would expect, West Valley wasn’t about to go down without a fight. The Lady Wolfpack started the second half on a 7-3 run to get back within five points, 36-31. Lathrop responded with an 8-3 run of their own, however, including an NBA-range 3-pointer by Martin to put Lathrop up double-digits, 44-34. Again, West Valley wouldn’t quit as they went on a 9-3 run to close the quarter and cut the deficit to five. Or at least it would have had Martin not been fouled at the buzzer allowing her to make two free throws and make it a 51-44 game in favor of Lathrop entering the fourth quarter.
Once more, West Valley refused to surrender. The Lady Wolfpack began the fourth quarter with a 7-1 run with five points coming from Rachel Cockman. A basket by May at the end of the run pulled the Lady Wolfpack within one, 52-51. Tagovailoa and Parduhn each hit baskets to get the lead back to two possessions before Cockman’s turn around layup pulled West Valley within three with 3:40 left in the game. That was when Martin kicked it into overdrive.
Martin answered Cockman’s basket with a pull-up jumper right after before driving to the basket the next possession to make it a 60-53 game. Aysha Parker managed a basket to cut the deficit to five for West Valley, but Martin responded by making a pair of free throws with 1:38 remaining to make it a seven point game, 62-55. Kiaira Szmyd scored a basket for West Valley in response with 1:21 left before Tagovailoa made a free throw to make the score 63-57.
Blasey scored on a putback to pull the Lady Wolfpack within four points with just one minute remaining before Johnson-Oates went to the line and sunk both free throws with 51.1 seconds left on the clock. Blasey came up big again with another putback to make it a 65-61 game with 35.4 ticks left on the clock before West Valley fouled Tagovailoa three seconds later. Tagovailoa made one of her free throws to make it a five point game, but West Valley still had enough time to tie or win the game. That was when the defensive play of the game came for Lathrop.
As West Valley went to inbound the ball, sophomore Amy Pillon came from what seemed to be out of nowhere to pluck the ball away for the Lady Malemutes and return possession to Lathrop. Pillon quickly got the ball to Martin who was fouled with 25.9 seconds remaining. Martin missed both of her free throws, but Tagovailoa hauled in the rebound and got the clock down to 22.1 seconds before a travel gave West Valley the ball. The Lady Wolfpack couldn’t get a score in the last 22 seconds, however, and Lathrop came away with the 66-61 victory.
“(The steal) was incredible,” said Martin, starry eyed. “I didn’t even know she was up there. (Pillon) stole it and I remember telling her during practice that sometimes when you get the steal just keep it, calm down so you don’t turn it over. I’m glad she was able to steal it and then keep her composure.”
With that, the clock struck zero on the game. Tears flowed from several Lady Malemutes’ eyes, Stewart threw a triumphant fist pump into the air, Martin jumped into the arms of her teammates, and Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played in the Lathrop locker room. West Valley was beaten, the championship was won, and the Lady Malemutes were heading to the State Tournament.
