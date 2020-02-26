There’s still time to spruce up that outdoor rink in your back yard for it to get judged for Hockey Week in Fairbanks.
The Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame is accepting entries into the annual Back Yard Rink Contest, which will be judged on March 4 and 5, with the winner being announced the following day.
To put your back yard rink up for judging, contact Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame president Randy Zarnke at 452-6857 or email him at itrap2@gci.net.
As of last week, Zarnke said there were at least three rinks entered and he was expecting a few more before judging begins.
He also pointed out that there are no specific rules in how a back yard rink is put together.
“One of the biggest things for us is to see how much the rink is being used,” Zarnke said. “There are no hard and fast criteria that we look for, but if we can tell that it is being used a lot that can be a big factor.”
Even though Hockey Week in Fairbanks is a little bit later than normal, melting of outdoor rinks shouldn’t be a problem as the temperatures in the Fairbanks area are scheduled to remain cool through all of the Hockey Week festivities, which begin Friday and continue through March 8.
Hockey Week in Fairbanks, a 10-day celebration of Fairbanks’ most popular spectator sport, kicks off on Friday when the first clue in the Quest for the Golden Puck is announced on the Hockey Week in Fairbanks Facebook page.
Other events on the opening weekend include the Quest for the Golden Puck, the Ice Sculpture Dedication Ceremony at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, the UAF Fun Zone, the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup series between the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks and the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves, a fireworks show at the Carlson Center, 3-on-3 tournaments outdoors at the Big Dipper and the annual Skate the Lake event at the Tanana Lake Recreation Area.
Hockey Week In Fairbanks, presented by the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, is sponsored by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, contact Zarnke at itrap2@gci.net or 452-6857.