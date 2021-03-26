The Hutchison Hawks weren’t expecting to be playing basketball on Thursday afternoon. Short on practice, a day removed from a five-hour drive, and missing a few key players, the Hawks couldn’t pull off an upset win.
While Cormac Keesey put forth a strong effort for Hutchison, it wasn’t enough to overcome the hot shooting of Anchorage Christian as the Hawks fell to the Lions 74-29 at Colony High School. Now, Hutchison’s has officially come to a close.
Kesey managed to put together a 16-point effort, but the Hawks were missing key contributors in Evan Moss and Ryan Young. Aside from Keesey, only Ka’eo Patterson (four points), Tavin Kriska (five points) scored more than two. Andros Irvine and Tyler Moore each scored two points for the Hawks.
Neither team was able to get out to strong start as ACS led just 1-0 midway through the first quarter. At that time, Keesey managed to drain a 3-pointer to put Hutchison up 3-1 with just over four minutes to go in the first quarter. ACS responded with a trey of their own and never trailed again. Keesey scored on a layup late in the quarter, but that was all the Hawks could muster as they trailed 17-5 at the end of one quarter.
In the second quarter, it was pretty much all ACS in the literal sense. ACS started the second quarter on a 9-0 run before Kriska made a difficult hook shot, but ACS closed the quarter on a 13-0 run and take a 39-7 lead at the midway point.
The Hutchison offense finally started to get going in the third quarter, but ACS seemingly couldn’t miss as they took a 61-18 lead into the final quarter of play.
The game went to a running clock in the fourth quarter and that was all she wrote on the Hawks’ season.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@Newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.