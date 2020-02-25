Fairbanks Ice Dogs’ goaltender Mattias Sholl was named the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Star of the Week on Monday for his Saturday and Sunday performances during the Ice Dogs’ three-game series against the Springfield Jr. Blues.
Sholl, a 19-year-old from Hermosa Beach, California, won both his starts and earned his fourth shutout of the season, stopping 18 shots in Fairbanks’ 7-0 win over Springfield on Saturday. On Sunday, Sholl saved 21 of 22 shots in the Ice Dogs 4-1 win.
Sholl leads the NAHL with 28 wins and ranks in the top 10 with a 2.01 goals against average and a .923 save percentage.
The weekly award is Sholl’s second of the season.
“Mattias battled hard this weekend as he has logged a lot of minutes. He was very composed and played the puck extremely well,” said Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart, according to a Monday NAHL news release.
Ice Dogs’ forward Parker Brown was listed as an honorable mention for this week’s award. Brown had an assist in both Saturday’s and Sunday’s game.
The Ice Dogs (37-10-1-2) return to the Big Dipper on March 6 and 7 for a two-game series against the East Division’s Northeast Generals (19-25-1-1). The puck drops both days at 7:30 p.m.
