Fairbanks Ice Dogs goaltender Mattias Sholl waits with teammate Noah Wilson (22) and Janesville Jets’ Parker Lindauer (8) for a faceoff during a North American Hockey League game March 14 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Sholl played for Team NAHL in the Sirius Junior Club World Cup in Sochia, Russia. The team finished fifth.

DANNY MARTIN/NEWS-MINER file photo