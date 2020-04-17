ESPN and CBS Sports predict the New York Liberty will select Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the WNBA Draft, which will take place virtually tonight at 3 p.m. AKDT on ESPN.
As a top draft prospect, Hebard, who is home with her family, has been supplied with a technology kit so she can take part in today’s broadcast remotely. Included are hats from all 12 teams so she’s prepared with the appropriate attire.
A parade is scheduled to take place in Fairbanks at 7 p.m. on Sandvik Street, starting at old University Park and ending at West Valley. Hebard and her family will drive down the road at 7:15 p.m. Spectators are asked to park on the left side of the road and practice social distancing.
“We’re all excited, it’s a big event and we’re looking forward to it,” Hebard’s father John said over the phone Thursday.
“Ruthy’s one of the players that they want to have participate online during the draft so we’re working with them (ESPN) to figure all that out. And of course it will be a little different because it will just be our immediate family in the house, but it’s still going to be a lot of fun.”
The power forward graduated from West Valley in 2016 before playing four years at the University of Oregon, where she became the Pac-12’s and Oregon’s all-time leader in career field-goal percentage (65.1), Oregon’s all-time leader in career field goals made (987) and the NCAA record-holder for consecutive field goals made (33).
Her performances in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons made her a two-time Katrina McClain Award winner, given to the nation's top power forward.
ESPN originally predicted the Seattle Storm would select Hebard with the No. 11 pick. However, after a Wednesday trade in which the Liberty acquired the No. 9 pick, ESPN updated its mock draft board with Hebard going ninth to New York.
If the projection proves to be accurate, Hebard would join Oregon teammate Sabrina Ionescu, who is all but a lock to go first overall to the Liberty. Sally Sabally, who rounded out the Ducks’ “Big Three” with Ionescu and Hebard, is expected to go No. 2 overall to the Dallas Wings.
The WNBA draft is three rounds, all of which will take place tonight.
