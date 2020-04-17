Oregon's Ruthy Hebard drives during the first half as the No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks face the No. 3 seed Stanford Cardinal in the championship game of the Pac-12 women's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Photo by Serena Morones for The Oregonian/OregonLive Oregon's Ruthy Hebard drives during the first half as the No. 1 seed Oregon Ducks face the No. 3 seed Stanford Cardinal in the championship game of the Pac-12 women's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.