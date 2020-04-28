Every Thursday the WNBA’s Chicago Sky holds weekly Zoom team meetings for players and staff and — after being selected No. 8 overall by the Windy City in the draft on April 17 — Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard and the Sky’s other two rookies, Japreece Dean and Kiah Gillespie, partook in their first call last week.
“I’ve been able to meet the rest of the players and coaches and other rookies and just get to talk and know each other, which is really nice and really special,” Hebard said over the phone on Monday about the weekly virtual gatherings.
“It means a lot to me because it shows that Chicago really cares about their players and they are a family so it’s really nice to be able to have another great family like I had at Oregon.”
The power forward graduated from West Valley High School in 2016 before playing four years at the University of Oregon under the tutelage of Ducks head coach Kelly Graves and alongside this year’s No. 1 and 2 picks, Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally.
The trio, dubbed Oregon’s “Big Three,” led the Ducks to two Pac-12 Tournament titles and one NCAA Final Four appearance. This year’s Ducks squad was expected to be a top contender for the national championship before March Madness was canceled due to coronavirus.
Hebard, known for her offensive consistency, left Oregon as the Pac-12’s and Oregon’s all-time leader in career field-goal percentage (65.1), Oregon’s all-time leader in career field goals made (987) and the NCAA record-holder for consecutive field goals made (33).
And although Ionescu drew most of the national interest — she’s NCAA all-time leader in career triple-doubles and the only NCAA Division I basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, and 1,000 rebounds in a career — Hebard’s own impressive performance drew the attention of Chicago point guard and WNBA All-Star Courtney Vandersloot.
Vandersloot, who holds the all-time WNBA records for most assists in a season (300), highest assists-per-game in a season (9.1), and highest career assists-per-game (6.2), was also coached by Graves when he was the head coach at Gonzaga. When WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert read off Hebard as the Sky’s first pick, Vandersloot was one of the first to send her a congratulatory message.
“It meant a lot having such a great basketball player and great person wanting me to be part of her team and it’s always nice to know that someone wants you and you are wanted where you are going,” Hebard said.
“I think she knows how I was coached for the last four years and that definitely helps. But I also just know she’s a great person and a great human being and she’s also an amazing basketball player, one of the best in the world so just being able to go and play with a girl who credits the same coach as me before I think will be really fun.
“I’m really hoping we have a special bond going there in Chicago.”
Hebard will have to wait to start building the on-court chemistry with her new teammate. The WNBA announced April 3 that the start of its training camps and regular season tip off, originally scheduled for May 15, was postponed indefinitely.
After spending the virtual draft in Fairbanks with her family, Hebard returned to Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday where she’s planning to stay and train for a few weeks before moving out of her apartment. When she’s able to, she’ll make the trip to Chicago.
In addition to Vandersloot, Hebard is looking forward to learning from the Sky’s veteran bigs Cheyenne Parker and Stefanie Dolson. In particular, she’s hoping to expand her shooting range. At Oregon, she did most of her damage in the paint and never attempted a three point shot, in large part because she didn’t have to.
“In college I always had four amazing shooters around me so they didn’t need me to do that. And I know in the professionals I’ll have other great guards ... but hopefully I can just be able to step up and take it if need be or if I’m left open.”
“But in all honesty I’m just really excited to learn from these other girls about being a big in the WNBA.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.