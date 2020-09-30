Running Club North announced in an email that it is recruiting new members for the 2021 Board of Directors. Club President Gary Pohl and Vice President Bob Vitale are both retiring from the board after more than 20 years of service each.
Running Club North is a Fairbanks club dedicated to the promotion of running and running-related activities in Interior Alaska.
The club will be holding its annual meeting virtually in mid-October.
“Elections for the Board of Directors will be held online once a slate of candidates has been identified,” the email reads.
Those interested in serving on the board or learning more about the club can contact Gary Pohl by email at garypohl@runningclubnorth.org or by phone at 388-8085.