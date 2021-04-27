As mentioned in the Hart of the Matter this week, I love the NFL Draft. Much like Norah Jones before, I don’t know why. Still, I love it.
All this week, I’ll be looking at the year’s NFL Draft. Today I’ll be laying out some bold predictions and plenty of other thoughts that I’ll most likely end up being wrong about later. I’ll save that apology for Monday’s column. In the meantime, let’s take a look at this year’s draft class.
Best overall prospect: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Not since Andrew Luck has a quarterback been this highly regarded. Lawrence doesn’t appear to have any weaknesses on his game tape. Pretty much the only criticism I’ve ever heard anyone make of him is when my dad started calling him Fabio a few years back. It’s been known for years that whoever had the first pick would take Lawrence, and it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lucky for them ... not so lucky for Lawrence.
Most overrated prospect: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Lance put together one of the best statistical seasons you’ll ever see two years ago when he threw for 28 touchdowns and ZERO interceptions. Those are quite impressive numbers, yes, but look who he was playing. South Dakota State? Butler? Delaware? I don’t even think Joe Biden knew Delaware had a football team.
In 2021, due to COVID-19, Lance played one game. ONE GAME! Against Central Arkansas! AND HE WASN’T EVEN THAT GOOD! Lance has the size, athleticism, and stats to warrant being a draft pick, but in the top 10??? Not even David Letterman would put him there.
Easiest pick to project besides Lawrence: Zach Wilson (QB, BYU) going to the Jets at 2nd overall
The moment the Jets traded Sam Darnold they knew they were taking a QB. While I believe Justin Fields is the second best QB in this draft, the Jets are in love with Wilson. The need for a QB is there, Wilson is a very good (if overrated) prospect, he fits the mold of what new head coach Robert Sallah wants in a QB, this one you could write down in pen.
Boldest prediction: A sixth quarterback is taken in the first round
After the top five QB’s, there’s a clear drop off in talent. The highest Florida’s Kyle Trask or Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond project to go is the 2nd round. As Lee Corso would say, “not so fast my friend.”
Trask looked like a shoe-in for first round status until a late season slide. Mond was viewed as a first rounder if he could finally find some consistency. He didn’t, but that shows the potential and interest is there.
There are a ton of teams in need of a young quarterback who won’t pick until after the first five go. Chicago, New England, and Washington could be interested in making Trask or Mond their guy. Even more interestingly, Tampa Bay has the last pick of the first round and a QB in his 40’s. Don’t be shocked if a sixth signal caller goes in the opening round.
Not-so bold prediction: I’ll initially hate whoever the Saints pick before changing my mind the next day
It seems to happen every year. I wait forever for the Saints to pick, assume I know what they’re doing, and then they take someone I didn’t consider and I start cursing at my TV. Every year, Meryl Streep gets nominated for an Oscar, and everything I just described happens. Like clockwork.
Second/third day pick I’m most excited for: Pooka Williams, RB, Kansas
The first high school football game I ever covered was between John Ehret High School and Hahnville in 2017 on the New Orleans Westbank. That was the first time I laid eyes on Anthony “Pooka” Williams, the best high school football player I ever covered.
Watching Williams play was like watching USC-era Reggie Bush. He’d reverse field away from four defenders and take off for a 50-yard touchdown. He’d spin out of a 10-yard loss and run for a 30-yard gain.
Being only 5’9 will prevent him from being a first rounder. Whoever takes him on the second or third day of the draft, however, will be getting an absolute steal.
The pick I want to happen that won’t: (tie) Trevor Lawrence falls to the Saints or the Falcons use the 4th pick to draft a punter
No analysis here, just showing off my Saints fandom. See you back here tomorrow for more draft coverage.
