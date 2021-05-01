We have a lot of picks to cover and only so many column inches to do it in. Let’s get to it.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: A+
Anything else would’ve been an F.
2. New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU: A-
They lose points for not taking Justin Fields
3. San Francisco 49ers- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State: C
Fields was there and Lance has bust written all over him
4. Atlanta Falcons- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida: A+
Giving the Falcons an A+ is the hardest thing I’ve done in my professional career
5. Cincinnati Bengals- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU: B
Fantastic player, but not taking an O-lineman will haunt them
6. Miami Dolphins- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: A-
I would’ve taken DeVonta Smith, but Waddle’s nearly as good and fills their biggest need
7. Detroit Lions- Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon: A-
Receiver is a much bigger need, but Sewell is too good to go lower than A-
8. Carolina Panthers- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina: A-
Giving the Panthers an A- is the second hardest thing I’ve done in my career.
9. Denver Broncos- Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama: B+
Surtain should be a star, but there were far bigger needs to fill here.
10. Philadelphia Eagles- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: A+
Best player available, meet biggest need filled
11. Chicago Bears- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: A+
The concept of the Bears with a great QB is going to be hard to get used to
12. Dallas Cowboys- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: A
Top corners were gone so they settled for maybe the best defender in the draft
13. Los Angeles Chargers- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern: A+
They fill their biggest need with the second best OT in the class and didn’t even have to move up
14. New York Jets- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC: A
Guard was a huge need and Vera-Tucker was the best one in the draft
15. New England Patriots- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama: A+
Pats get the guy they wanted all along and didn’t even have to move up for him.
16. Arizona Cardinals- Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa: B
I love Collins, but the fit is questionable and they had bigger needs.
17. Las Vegas Raiders- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama: D
Every year, the Raiders spend a first round pick on a second round talent
18. Miami Dolphins- Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami: B+
Great talent and great value, but there were bigger needs.
19. Washington Football Team- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky: C+
I like Davis, but the Team already has a great D and a ton of holes on offense
20. New York Giants- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: B+
Toney possesses great speed and fills a need, I’m just not sold on him at the next level.
21. Indianapolis Colts- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: C
Fills a need, but his sack numbers just don’t warrant a first round selection
22. Tennessee Titans- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech: B+
Back surgery a concern, but best pure cover corner in the draft.
23. Minnesota Vikings- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech: A
Best player available, biggest need, great pick
24. Pittsburgh Steelers- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama: A+
I GOT THIS PICK RIGHT IN MY MOCK DRAFT! Uh, I mean, great player fills a need
25. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: B
I CALLED BACK TO BACK RUNNING BACKS! Uh, I mean, great player but doesn’t fill a need
26. Cleveland Browns- Gregory Newsome, CB, Northwestern: B/F
B for filling need with solid talent, F for taking the guy I wanted the Saints to draft
27. Baltimore Ravens- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: A+
Outstanding talent, perfect fit, biggest need, outstanding pick
28. New Orleans Saints- Payton Turner, DE, Houston: F/B-
F because I hated it the night of, B- when I slept on it (I told you this would happen).
29. Green Bay Packers- Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia: F
Who?
30. Buffalo Bills- Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami: C-
Great potential, better prospects available
31. Baltimore Ravens- Jayson Oweh, LB, Penn State: C
He had 0, ZERO sacks last year. What?
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Joe Tryon, LB, Washington: F
Giving the Bucs an F is the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my career.
