We have a lot of picks to cover and only so many column inches to do it in. Let’s get to it.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: A+

Anything else would’ve been an F.

2. New York Jets- Zach Wilson, QB, BYU: A-

They lose points for not taking Justin Fields

3. San Francisco 49ers- Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State: C

Fields was there and Lance has bust written all over him

4. Atlanta Falcons- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida: A+

Giving the Falcons an A+ is the hardest thing I’ve done in my professional career

5. Cincinnati Bengals- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU: B

Fantastic player, but not taking an O-lineman will haunt them

6. Miami Dolphins- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama: A-

I would’ve taken DeVonta Smith, but Waddle’s nearly as good and fills their biggest need

7. Detroit Lions- Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon: A-

Receiver is a much bigger need, but Sewell is too good to go lower than A-

8. Carolina Panthers- Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina: A-

Giving the Panthers an A- is the second hardest thing I’ve done in my career.

9. Denver Broncos- Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama: B+

Surtain should be a star, but there were far bigger needs to fill here.

10. Philadelphia Eagles- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: A+

Best player available, meet biggest need filled

11. Chicago Bears- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: A+

The concept of the Bears with a great QB is going to be hard to get used to

12. Dallas Cowboys- Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State: A

Top corners were gone so they settled for maybe the best defender in the draft

13. Los Angeles Chargers- Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern: A+

They fill their biggest need with the second best OT in the class and didn’t even have to move up

14. New York Jets- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC: A

Guard was a huge need and Vera-Tucker was the best one in the draft

15. New England Patriots- Mac Jones, QB, Alabama: A+

Pats get the guy they wanted all along and didn’t even have to move up for him.

16. Arizona Cardinals- Zaven Collins, OLB, Tulsa: B

I love Collins, but the fit is questionable and they had bigger needs.

17. Las Vegas Raiders- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama: D

Every year, the Raiders spend a first round pick on a second round talent

18. Miami Dolphins- Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami: B+

Great talent and great value, but there were bigger needs.

19. Washington Football Team- Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky: C+

I like Davis, but the Team already has a great D and a ton of holes on offense

20. New York Giants- Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: B+

Toney possesses great speed and fills a need, I’m just not sold on him at the next level.

21. Indianapolis Colts- Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan: C

Fills a need, but his sack numbers just don’t warrant a first round selection

22. Tennessee Titans- Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech: B+

Back surgery a concern, but best pure cover corner in the draft.

23. Minnesota Vikings- Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech: A

Best player available, biggest need, great pick

24. Pittsburgh Steelers- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama: A+

I GOT THIS PICK RIGHT IN MY MOCK DRAFT! Uh, I mean, great player fills a need

25. Jacksonville Jaguars- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: B

I CALLED BACK TO BACK RUNNING BACKS! Uh, I mean, great player but doesn’t fill a need

26. Cleveland Browns- Gregory Newsome, CB, Northwestern: B/F

B for filling need with solid talent, F for taking the guy I wanted the Saints to draft

27. Baltimore Ravens- Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota: A+

Outstanding talent, perfect fit, biggest need, outstanding pick

28. New Orleans Saints- Payton Turner, DE, Houston: F/B-

F because I hated it the night of, B- when I slept on it (I told you this would happen).

29. Green Bay Packers- Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia: F

Who?

30. Buffalo Bills- Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami: C-

Great potential, better prospects available

31. Baltimore Ravens- Jayson Oweh, LB, Penn State: C

He had 0, ZERO sacks last year. What?

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Joe Tryon, LB, Washington: F

Giving the Bucs an F is the easiest thing I’ve ever done in my career.

