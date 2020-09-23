Cross country running and the Region VI championship hosted by Delta will take place Saturday morning at the Fairbanks Golf Course.
Top finishers will qualify for the Alaska Schools Activities Association state championship on Oct. 10 at Bartlett High School in Anchorage. The state event will be quite different this year. No team titles will be awarded. The change also will limit the number of participants and travel between communities in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Football
Everybody will play high school football this weekend under the COVID-19 mandates.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the Lathrop Malemutes will host the North Pole Patriots to decide the Mayor’s Bowl. Lathrop enters the contest with a record of 1-0. That win was over West Valley more than a month ago. North Pole is 1-1, having beaten Eielson and losing a close one to West Valley last weekend.
At noon Saturday, the Eielson Ravens will host the Valdez Buccaneers at North Pole. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, the 1-1 West Valley Wolfpack will play host to the 3-0 Monroe Rams.
The Lathrop-North Pole game Friday night and the Saturday contest between West Valley-Monroe will be broadcast on 107.9FM/820AM ESPN Radio and stream live at www.espnradiofairbanks.com.
NAHL team suspends season
You can add the Jamestown Rebels to the list of North American Hockey League teams that have opted not to play this season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Currently, the state of New York does not allow for ice hockey scrimmages or games. The sport has been placed in the ‘high risk’ category by the N.Y. governor. The Springfield Junior Blues, the Corpus Christi Ice Rays and Kansas City Scouts also have suspended operations until the 2021-22 season.
The NAHL is home to both the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the Kenai River Brown Bears. Both Alaska teams will base out of Minnesota and play the first part of the season in the Lower 48. The league has not yet released a schedule.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.