The Valdez Lady Buccaneers found themselves in a tie game late in the second quarter and in need of a spark to separate themselves from the Hutchison Lady Hawks late Thursday night.
That was when senior Reese King answered the call.
King keyed a 11-2 run to end the first half, scored eight points in the second, and finished the game with 18 points to lead Valdez past Hutchison 58-41 to advance to the Aurora Conference Championship game Friday night against Monroe Catholic. The loss sent Hutchison to the second place bracket.
Early on, it wasn’t certain that Valdez would get there. The Lady Bucs were tied with Hutchison 23-23 late in the third quarter as the inside presence of Leigha Rosenthal for Hutchison seemed unstoppable. If there was ever a time Valdez needed a spark, the time was then and King was there to flip the switch.
King drove to the lane for a layup to put Valdez back in front for good before hitting a 3-pointer right after to make it a two possession game. Her teammates picked up the rest of the scoring to close the half on an 11-2 run and take a 34-26 lead at the midway point.
The Lady Bucs started the second half on a 6-1 run started by Ambrosia Woodgate’s layup and followed up by consecutive driving layups by King to put Valdez up 40-27. Rosenthal answered back with an inspiring and-1 play to cut the deficit to 10, but King, Woodgate, and the rest of the Lady Bucs wouldn’t be denied as they outscored Hutchison 6-2 the rest of the quarter to take a 46-32 lead.
Hutchison refused to give up, going on a 7-1 run late in the fourth quarter, but even after that the Lady Hawks still trailed by 13 which proved too much to overcome.
“Our mindset (during the second quarter run) was just to play hard defense and steal as much as we can to force (Hutchison) into mistakes so we could get the ball back,” said King.
Prior to the run to end the first half, it had been anyone’s game. After Valdez got out to a 10-2 lead, Keeley Silas’ layup for Hutchison keyed a 7-2 run for Hutchison as the Lady Hawks outscored Valdez 9-5 the rest of the quarter. The Lady Bucs led 15-11 at the end of one.
After a 6-2 run by Alyvia Askren for Valdez to start the second, Rosenthal caught fire, scoring 8 points during a 10-2 run to tie the game at 23-23. That was as close as Hutchison would get, however.
Rosenthal led the game with 19 points while King was second with 18. Woodgate finished with 10 as the only other player in double-figures. For Valdez, Askren and Lily Brown each scored eight points while Kylie Gilbert and Katarina Taylor each put up six. For Hutchison, Silas scored eight points while Paityn Taylor and Grace Ewan each finished with six.
