After having to call off last year’s Rally in the Valley softball tournament due to Covid-19, this year’s participants were all the more excited to get the softball season rolling.
The annual Rally in the Valley tournament took place last weekend with four Fairbanks area schools participating. Colony, this year’s host school, took home first place while West Valley finished the tournament in second, their lone loss coming to the tournament champs. Delta Junction finished the tournament in third place with their lone loss also coming to Colony. North Pole finished the weekend in fourth place while Monroe Catholic finished in eighth.
Delta got the tournament started for Fairbanks schools as they took on Colony Thursday afternoon. After getting out to an early 3-0 lead, the Huskies were unable to keep the momentum going as they fell 12-4. North Pole and Monroe faced off later in the day as the Lady Patriots cruised to a 20-0 victory.
In the final game of day one, West Valley took care of business against Wasilla with a 20-4 victory.
Friday was an all day affair out at Colony with all teams participating in three games each. Delta and Monroe kicked things off in the early afternoon with Monroe initially taking a 2-0 lead before the Huskies rebounded to ultimately claim a 10-3 victory. North Pole was up next and they managed to give Colony everything they had, but were ultimately on the losing end of a 4-1 game. North Pole didn’t get to rest long as they played the next game against a well-rested West Valley. The Lady Wolfpack emerged victorious in that game 9-4.
Delta didn’t have any trouble in taking down Wasilla later in the day as an eight run second inning helped propel the Huskies to a 14-3 win. Monroe Catholic later played their finest game of the season in giving the eventual tournament champions everything they had, though the Lady Rams still ended up on the losing side of a 9-6 game. West Valley was looking to do more than just play well against Palmer as they clobbered their way to a 7-1 victory.
North Pole got back to their winning ways with an 8-3 victory over Wasilla in the 12:20 game. West Valley didn’t have much trouble in the follow up match either, a 6-1 victory over Homer. Delta faced one of their closest games of the still young season against Palmer, but clutch hitting and pitching pushed them to a 9-8 win in the end. Monroe’s offense managed to stay hot in the game against Homer, but they couldn’t stop Homer from scoring as the Lady Rams fell 15-8.
Day three featured just four games as Monroe Catholic began Saturday with a 21-4 loss to Wasilla. Colony won the Rally in the Valley Championship with a 10-0 victory over West Valley on their home field. North Pole had to endure a serious test against Palmer, but still emerged victorious, 6-5. Finally, Delta and Homer entered extra innings tied 4-4 when the Huskies exploded for eight runs to take a 12-4 win.
For full results of the Rally in the Valley, see agate on page 1.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.
Rally in the Valley agate
Day one: Wasilla 5 Palmer 4
Colony 12 Delta 4
North Pole 20 Monroe 0
Colony 13 Homer 0
West Valley 20 Wasilla 4
Day two: West Valley 7 Palmer 1
Delta 10 Monroe 3
North Pole 8 Wasilla 3
West Valley 6 Homer 1
Delta 9 Palmer 8
Colony 4 North Pole 1
Homer 15 Monroe 8
West Valley 9 North Pole 4
Delta 14 Wasilla 3
Homer 7 Palmer 1
Colony 9 Monroe 6
Day three: Colony 10 West Valley 0
North Pole 6 Palmer 5
Wasilla 21 Monroe 4
Delta 16 Homer 4