The third Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks distance series race, the Raven Romp, is set for this weekend and it’s another virtual format race, so skiers will have lots of choices.
Racers can choose classic or skate, whether to go 10 kilometers or 30 and when they want to ski during the weekend. There’s also a shorter distance for kids.
The 10K is a one-lap race. However, the 30K race is three laps of the White Bear Trail, which takes skiers up Heartrate Hill three times.
Skiers under the age of 18 can opt to go on a 5K course.
The race will start and finish in the Birch Hill Ski Stadium. Skiers can race any time between 9 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Courses will be marked Friday night with colored arrows and grooming will be standard with a skate lane and one track along the side of the trail.
Registration is open through Sunday evening and will be done online via credit card. For more information on registration, routes, and results, see: www.nscfairbanks.org/programs/races/distance-series/distance-series-3.
And if you like skiing at Birch Hill’s wonderfully groomed trails, please consider a trails donation at: https://nordicskicluboffairbanks.wildapricot.org/Donate.
