West Valley and North Pole met on the Dan Ramras tennis courts on Friday, Sept. 18. West Valley won 5-2.

Boys Singles 1: Axton Siekmann won vs. Wilson Wade 6-0, 6-0

Boys Singles 2: Connor Ilgenfritz won vs. Aaron Zeisel 6-3, 2-1 (match ended due to darkness)

Boys Doubles: Aidan Payan/Kade Rowland won vs. Wilson Wade/Aaron Zeisel 6-3, 6-1

Girls Singles 1: Astrid Anderson lost vs. Grace Sikorski 0-6, 0-4 (match ended due to darkness)

Girls Singles 2: Zoe Schneider won vs Naya Derendorf 6-3, 6-1

Girls Doubles: Samantha Stark/June Wallace lost vs. Grace Sikorski/Sarah Beaver 3-6, 2-6

Mixed Doubles: Cole Neal/Klara Kondrak won vs. Joel Dedham/ Daniella Conkey 6-0, 6-1

Courtesy of Kelsey Peterson

 

North Pole vs. Hutchison

North Pole and Hutchison met on Sept. 21, with North Pole winning 4-3.

Boys Singles 1: Cooper Irinaga (H) won vs. Joel Dedham, 6-1, 63

Boys Singles 2: Sedgkin Kenicott (H) won vs. Aaron Zeisel, 6-4, 7-5

Boys Doubles: Cooper Irinaga/Isaiah Moore (H) won vs. Aaron Zeisel/Wilson Wade, 6-1, 6-2

Girls Singles 1: North Pole by default 

Girls Singles 2: Naya Derendorf (NP) won vs. Ashley Bennett, 6-1, 6-3

Girls Doubles: Sarah Beaver/Nicole Knudson (NP) won vs. Ashley Bennett/Ana Brosnan, 6-4, 6-4 

Mixed Doubles: Joel Dedham/Daniella Conkey (NP) won vs. Ana Brosnan/Gabe Clelland, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6

Courtesy of Pat Moodie

