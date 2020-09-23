West Valley and North Pole met on the Dan Ramras tennis courts on Friday, Sept. 18. West Valley won 5-2.
Boys Singles 1: Axton Siekmann won vs. Wilson Wade 6-0, 6-0
Boys Singles 2: Connor Ilgenfritz won vs. Aaron Zeisel 6-3, 2-1 (match ended due to darkness)
Boys Doubles: Aidan Payan/Kade Rowland won vs. Wilson Wade/Aaron Zeisel 6-3, 6-1
Girls Singles 1: Astrid Anderson lost vs. Grace Sikorski 0-6, 0-4 (match ended due to darkness)
Girls Singles 2: Zoe Schneider won vs Naya Derendorf 6-3, 6-1
Girls Doubles: Samantha Stark/June Wallace lost vs. Grace Sikorski/Sarah Beaver 3-6, 2-6
Mixed Doubles: Cole Neal/Klara Kondrak won vs. Joel Dedham/ Daniella Conkey 6-0, 6-1
Courtesy of Kelsey Peterson
North Pole vs. Hutchison
North Pole and Hutchison met on Sept. 21, with North Pole winning 4-3.
Boys Singles 1: Cooper Irinaga (H) won vs. Joel Dedham, 6-1, 63
Boys Singles 2: Sedgkin Kenicott (H) won vs. Aaron Zeisel, 6-4, 7-5
Boys Doubles: Cooper Irinaga/Isaiah Moore (H) won vs. Aaron Zeisel/Wilson Wade, 6-1, 6-2
Girls Singles 1: North Pole by default
Girls Singles 2: Naya Derendorf (NP) won vs. Ashley Bennett, 6-1, 6-3
Girls Doubles: Sarah Beaver/Nicole Knudson (NP) won vs. Ashley Bennett/Ana Brosnan, 6-4, 6-4
Mixed Doubles: Joel Dedham/Daniella Conkey (NP) won vs. Ana Brosnan/Gabe Clelland, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6
Courtesy of Pat Moodie