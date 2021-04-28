After two years without high school softball, the ladies finally returned to the diamond this past weekend. It was a moment that softball fans in general have waited for since Covid-19 canceled the 2020 season.
For the Delta Junction Huskies, the moment was made all the better by the final result.
Junior Alyssa Hooten struck out eight batters while allowing just one hit and the Huskies offense did the rest as Delta opened the season up with a 17-1 win over the Monroe Catholic Lady Rams on Saturday. The two teams played a double-header, but the results didn’t change in game two as Delta took that one 17-2. Delta is now 2-0 while Monroe is 0-2.
The Huskies started hot in the first game and never looked back. Emily Bevard, Lourdes Lester, Jocelyn Williams, and Hooten each earned extra-base hits in the first inning to get out to a 9-0 lead. After Hooten picked up three consecutive K’s in the second inning, the Lady Huskies stayed scorching on offense as Bevard, Hooten, and Mercedes Owen helped pick up eight more runs to make it 17-0 after two innings of play.
That was all that was needed in the first game as Delta cruised to a win.
The second game, though official, was not counted as a Mid-Alaska Conference game. It still must’ve felt good for Delta to take home a 17-2 win, though.
Freshman Zoe Moore got the start in the circle that game and getting similar results to Hooten, striking out eight batters while giving up 1 run on 1 hit. Lester, Bevard, Williams, Hooten, and the rest of the team stepped up big on offense to put up 10 runs in the first and seven in the second. That was all the offense needed for Delta to get to 2-0 on the season.
Softball action will continue this weekend with the Rally in the Valley Thursday-Saturday in Wasilla. Monroe, Delta, West Valley, and North Pole will all be competing.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.