Y’all didn’t really think I was going to pick the men’s tournament and not pick the women’s, did you? If the answer is yes, you’ve never gotten an email from Diann (I told you the picks were coming Diann).
March Madness isn’t just about the men. The women’s tournament has been filled with emotional highs and lows for anyone who’s ever filled out a bracket. While many remember UMBC’s upset of UVA a few years ago, the first (and only other) time a 16 seed upset a 1 seed came in 1998 when Harvard upset Stanford. Greats such as Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Britney Grimer, Sue Bird, and others all made a name for themselves in the women’s tournament. With that, let’s take a look at some of the picks for this year’s tourney.
Most underrated team: Tennessee (16-7, 3 seed in the River Walk Region)
Sure, Tennessee may not be the powerhouse it once was under the tutelage of the legendary Pat Summit, but we’re still talking about Tennessee here. The team has won the second most NCAA titles in women’s basketball history (eight). Aside from UConn (11 titles) and Baylor (three) no one else has won more than two. The Volunteers have senior Rennia Davis (17.2 points per game) leading the way and they faced stiff competition playing in the SEC. The Vols may not be winning title number nine this year, but don’t let the 3 seed fools you. This team can do some damage.
Most overrated team: Stanford (25-2, 1 seed in the Alamo Region)
Make no mistake, Stanford is a good team. They only have two losses this season, but one of the those two losses came against Colorado. I covered Colorado this season and while the Buffs deserve credit for giving their all this season and taking down Stanford, the fact is Colorado was not a good team this season. Stanford likely entered that game overconfident and if that’s the attitude they take entering March Madness, you can be sure that their stay in Indiana won’t last long.
Best player in the tournament: Charli Collier, Texas
Collier is one of the best women’s players to come along in years. Only a junior, Collier has already announced that she’ll forgo her senior season to enter the WNBA draft where she’s a shoe in to be the first pick. The superstar is averaging (AVERAGING!) 20.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Texas is the 6 seed in the Hemisfair Region after going 18-9 this season. While there are other teams with better records, March Madness is all about which player steps up for their team the most. Look for Collier to step up big for the Longhorns.
Best player not in the tournament: Jerkaila Jordan, Tulane
I’m not just saying this because I covered Jordan when she prepped at John Curtis Christian in River Ridge, Louisiana under the legendary Barbara Farris. I’m not just saying this because Jordan goes to Tulane, who I’ve been a long cursed fan of since my youth. I’m not just saying this because Green Wave head coach Lisa Stockton is the definition of class act and deserves to be known throughout the nation. No, I’m saying this because a combination of all of those reasons. Look, there’s better players in the country right now than Jordan who are also sitting at home. As a true freshman, though, she averaged 16.5 points per game, good for 117 in the country. Jordan is only going to get better next year and you should be on the lookout for how far she’ll continue to rise.
Final Four I want to see but won’t: Tulane, Colorado, Colorado State, LSU
There’s one reason and one reason only I won’t see any of these four teams in the Final Four. They didn’t make the tournament. LET ME BE A FAN FOR ONCE!
No, seriously, Final Four I want to see but won’t: Texas, High Point, Oregon, and Gonzaga
I want Texas to make the Final Four because that means we get to watch Collier play just a little bit longer at the collegiate level. The bracket to get there may be a little too tough for the Long Horns, though. High Point is the 16 seed playing 1 seed UConn, the most legendary of legends in women’s basketball. UConn will cruise, but wouldn’t it be nice to see another 16 upset a 1 seed? Especially when that 1 seed already has 11 titles? I watched Oregon play this year against CU and I know the talent is there. They play the game the right way, but they’re just not there this year. I look forward to when they will be, however. If you’re shocked I put Gonzaga in there after how brutal I was to them in my column about the men’s tournament (I got an angry phone call about all of the shade I threw at the Zags), please understand something. I put the Bulldog women’s team in here so all of the Gonzaga fans will have something to cheer about since there’s no way the men’s team will be making it. HA! GOT EM AGAIN!
Final four picks: South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M, and Georgia
While the 2020 Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, the Bears of Baylor were the victors of the 2019 tournament. Baylor will be looking to defend their crown and earn a fourth title. They have the team to get it done as well. South Carolina is a 1 seed for a reason and they’re always a threat. The Gamecocks also have the least challenging bracket to get through in order to reach the Final Four and should take advantage. A&M hasn’t been to the Final Four since 2011 but I just have a feeling on this one. NC State (the 1 seed in A&M’s bracket) isn’t used to sitting this high in the seeding and I just think A&M will pull through. Georgia has faced the gauntlet in their schedule this year, owing to only earning a 3 seed. That gauntlet will have them prepared for when the time comes.
Title game pick: South Carolina over Baylor
Just a feeling. Baylor is a 2 seed for a reason this year and it’s because they’re not as dominant as they usually are. South Carolina last won it all in 2017 and will be looking to hang another banner once again. Going with my gut on this one.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.