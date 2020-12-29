Congratulations to former Alaska Nanook hockey defenseman Colton Parayko, No. 55 for the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues, who has been named an assistant captain for the team.
Parayko went overlooked and undrafted in his first year of NHL eligibility before being selected 86th overall as a 19-year-old in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues. Following the draft, Parayko played three seasons with the Alaska Nanooks, earning All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association First-Team and West Second-Team All-American honors. He concluded his collegiate career in 2015 to begin his professional career within the Blues organization.
Parayko, a St. Albert, Alberta, native, and the Blues won the Stanley Cup two seasons ago.
Options for UAF student-athletes
With the Alaska Nanooks not playing hockey this season, student/athletes of the sport were given some options. Stay in school on scholarship, be given an extra year of eligibility or transfer out to another school and get to play immediately.
The Alaska Nanook team captain has chose the latter. Max Newton will join the Merrimack Warriors for the second semester. Newton scored 27 points in his junior season and should help the Hockey East team, which has an immediate need at the center position with the team shorthanded due to injuries.
UAA ski team fundraising successful
The money has been raised, can reinstatement be next?
The University of Alaska Anchorage Ski Team has raised its goal of $628,000 in pledges and donations, according to 314er.com, a website maintained by Friends of UAA Skiing.
The money raised needs to be certified by the University of Alaska Foundation and then reinstatement will be up to UA interim president Pat Pitney, UAA interim chancellor Dr. Bruce Schultz and the UA Board of Regents.
The program started raising money this September after the University of Alaska Anchorage announced it would be eliminating skiing, hockey and gymnastics programs to save money. The UA Board of Regents offered the programs on the chopping block an opportunity to return by raising two years’ worth of expenses by February 2021.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.