On April 2, while sitting next to each other on their couch at home, Lathrop High School seniors Danny Panama and A.J. Olo signed letters of intent to play college football — Panama, for Santa Rosa Junior College, and Olo, for Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
Aside from a short stint in middle school when Olo lived in California, the duo has lived together their entire lives and they consider themselves closer than cousins.
“We’re basically brothers. We grew up with each other,” Panama said on a phone call with Olo on Monday.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride,” Olo added. “We’ve been through our ups and downs together and we’ve just really become close and have that bond … Sometimes we have our disagreements and argue but at the end of the day we still love each other.”
Panama and Olo both played on the offensive line for the Malemutes since their sophomore season, Panama at tackle and Olo at center and guard. After their senior season, Olo won the 2019 Railbelt Conference’s Lineman of the Year Award while Panama earned first-team honors.
Before Panama received his offer from Santa Rosa, the duo originally planned to attend Minnesota State Community and Technical College together. And while both admitted to being nervous about following separate paths, they both expressed excitement for their respective opportunities.
“It’s just a blessing,” Panama said.
“It just tells us how much time has gone by and how it wasn’t that long ago that we were freshmen just starting off,” Olo added.
Malemute defensive coordinator and former offensive line coach Nate Zody, knew Panama and Olo since their days at Ryan Middle School and coached the duo for their three seasons on the Lathrop varsity squad.
“Their strengths were evident to me right off the bat,” Zody said. “Danny is bigger and for his size he moves really well … A.J. is really good at communication, he’s more talkative and he has a lot of other strengths in addition to his athleticism …
“Together they can really do a lot … They communicate without speaking, which is something rare … I was like I can’t waste this and with them I really ask myself, ‘Did I do the best I could?’ and I hope I did.”
While Panama is focused on finishing his high school degree, Olo is already looking ahead and plans to study nursing and culinary arts while playing football.
“I’m just so proud of them because they’re some of my favorite players,” Zody added.
“I have really great memories of them … Danny riding a scooter in the parking lot on a road trip or A.J. making the underlying joke of the year. It’s just been an experience with them unlike any other I’ve had. They’re going to be up there with some of the best kiddos I’ve gotten to help out and I just feel privileged for that.”
