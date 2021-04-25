The North Pole Wrestling team had quite the successful first day at the Lancer Smith Memorial tournament in Palmer on Friday.
The Patriots had two wrestlers earn third place finishes while six others finished in fourth place with the team as a whole earning 62.5 points on the day.
The top finishers were Devon Stoltz and Gabe Mannan. Stoltz (4-5 record on the season in the 125 lbs. category) earned 11 team points with a third place finish, picking up victories in rounds 1, 3, and 5 with defeats in rounds 2 and 4. Mannan picked up five points for the team with a third place finish in the 189 lbs. category with victories in rounds 1 and 4 and losses in rounds 2 and 3. Mannan is now 3-2 on the season.
Four seemed to be the lucky number for the Patriots on the day as they had six contestants finish in fourth place. Johnathan Ford (4-3) brought his team 11 points in the 112 lbs. bracket, Zeffre Kobernuss (1-4, 140 lbs) brought home 4 points despite not picking up any wins, and Toby Quiros (4-4, 145 lbs.) brought in 2.5 points with one win. Kyle Stoltz (4-3, 160 lbs.) brought in 3 points, Via Skips (3-2, 171 lbs.) brought in 10, and William Barfield (3-3, 189 lbs.) brought in 3.
Additional Patriots participating in the day one action were Aiden Urban (2-5, 112 lbs, finished 5th place earning 7 points) and Hayden McCumby (0-9, 125 lbs., finished 6th place earning 3 points). Destin Kohler (1-3, 152 lbs.) and Thomas Dent (1-3, 171 lbs.) earned 3 and 0 points, respectively. Their final placement was unknown.
The action continues at Palmer with day two on Saturday. Those results will be reported when available.
For full results see page B2.
