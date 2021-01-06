The Alaska Nanooks volleyball program announced their 2021 signing class on Monday. Two of the new recruits are from North Pole High School and two of them are early graduates who will be joining the Nanooks this spring.
Kinley Erickson is one of the local signees from North Pole. “Erickson, a 5’4” libero from North Pole High School, will be joining Alaska in the fall after graduating,” according to a story announcing the new class of signees on the team’s webpage. “In 2019 she was named to the All-Conference Team at the Bethel Regional Invite, the Valdez Alaska Conference Tournament and was named an ASAA Player of the Match at the 2019 Volleyball State Championships.”
“Kinley Erickson is someone I’ve been able to see grow and develop for several years now. She is a great competitor who never stops working. I look forward to what she will add as a libero to the program,” Nanooks head coach Brian Scott said.
Ainsley Smith is also coming to the Nanooks from the Patriots and will join the team this spring after graduating early from North Pole.
“Ainsley Smith is another great local talent. Her leadership and court presence has helped her High School team be extremely successful. She is a talented setter that will be able to distribute the ball well to our group of hitters,” Scott said.
“In her final season with the Patriots, Smith was chosen to the Valdez Volleyball Invite All-Tournament Team as well as being named the Most Valuable Setter at that same tournament. She was selected to the 2019 Dimond Tourney All-Conference Team as well before being named to the 2019 MAC All-Conference Team and 4A All-Tournament State Team,” the team reports.
Karli Nielson, also an early graduate who will be joining the team this spring, comes to the Nanooks from Northridge High School in South Weber, Utah.
“She was a 2017 All-Region Honorable Mention selection. A year later, she was named the 2018 Varsity MVP, was named to the All-Area Second Team and was named an All-State Honorable Mention selection. In her senior season, she was an All-Area First Team choice and was the recipient of the Varsity Team MVP,” the team reports.
“We are very excited about this class of athletes and the strength and depth they will add to our program. It is especially exciting to add two freshman from the Fairbanks area who can continue to help Nanook volleyball succeed. All of these athletes model what we want in our program by excelling on the court and in the classroom,” Scott said.