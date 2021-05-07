North Pole soccer downs Eielson 3-1 on Wednesday

It may not have been as one sided as their game Monday, but the North Pole Patriots will take a win anyway they can get it.
Ricky Walters’ two goals in the first half ended up being the difference on Wednesday as the North Pole Patriots defeated the Ben Eielson Ravens 3-1 at FYSA in a Mid-Alaska Conference game.
It was the second time this week North Pole and Ben Eielson have faced off with the Patriots claiming a 6-0 victory over the Ravens on Monday.
North Pole got on the board early as Walters scored just five minutes into the game to put the Pats up 1-0. Walters added another goal in the 27th minute to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
Bryce Wyman made it a 3-0 game in the second half for the Patriots. While Eielson was able to add a goal of their own, it wasn’t enough to secure the Ravens’ first win of the season.
Eielson will get another chance for their first win on Friday as they take on the co-ed team from Delta at FYSA at 3:30 p.m. The North Pole boys will play Wasilla at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, also at FYSA.
