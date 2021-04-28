Wrestling at state competitions since middle school. One of the earliest and best flag football players in the borough. Earn a solid GPA throughout all of high school. With a resume like that, there wasn’t too much left that Dakota Darby hadn’t accomplished.
Monday evening, she added earning an athletic scholarship to college to that list.
Darby, a senior at North Pole High School, signed her national letter of intent to be a duel sport athlete at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas beginning this fall. She will be a member of both the wrestling team and flag football team at the NAIA level while majoring in kinesiology.
“Originally Ottawa was not my top pick,” she said. “As I was looking more into it I was contacted by the flag football coach. She kind of sold me on the whole (idea) of doing both sports, which I didn’t think was ever even possible to do.”
The first thing that was noted by both of her coaches, her athletic director, and her father was her strong work ethic. Darby won a state tournament in sixth grade while competing against boys. After suffering an injury that cost her her eighth grade season, she worked tirelessly to get back onto the mat. This past weekend she took first place in the 135 pound category, winning nine matches over two days. She played both quarterback and safety in flag football while maintaining strong academic standing.
Now, her hard work has earned her a ticket to college.
“Dakota’s always been a hard worker,” said her father and assistant coach Jeff Darby as he tried his best to hold back tears of joy. “She’s probably her biggest critic ... She’s always put in the effort all the time. I don’t know what else to say about it. She’s an inspiration.”
Jeff went on to say he wished UAF offered both sports so Dakota could stay home. Her mother Jamie added that they weren’t ready for her to be so far away from home, though they were both excited for her all the same. Dakota’s goal of winning a state championship in wrestling this year remains and she still has to walk across the stage to accept her diploma next month. Still, as one of the first flag football stars in the area and a standout wrestler for seven years, she wanted to leave some advice to the younger girls whom she knows will follow her path.
“Never limit yourself,” she said. “Even when people around you are saying maybe you shouldn’t do this or maybe this would be better, just go with your gut.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/Hpisani91.