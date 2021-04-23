The high school wrestling season has seen plenty of unusual changes this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One thing the wrestling team at North Pole High School made sure to keep normal, however, was ensuring their seniors got the recognition they deserved.
NPHS held their Senior Night for the boys and girls wrestling teams on Wednesday evening at home. The nine seniors were honored before the duel match where North Pole faced Lathrop and West Valley before the Malemutes and Wolfpack faced each other.
The nine seniors honored on the evening were Dakota Darby, Elizabeth Schumaker, Megan Parish, Kristy Massey, Kyle Stoltz, Toby Quiros, William Barfield, Justin Patsy and David Mattox. They had their names called, received flowers and stood with their parents in front of limited spectators before the matches began.
As far as the actual wrestling results go, Lathrop was the biggest winner. The Malemutes earned a tight team victory over the Patriots by a final score of 63.0 to 54.0 before dismantling West Valley 78.0 to 34.0. North Pole ended the night with split results as they took the close loss to Lathrop before manhandling West Valley 72-40.
There were three extra matches for North Pole against West Valley. In the 112 weight category, the Patriots Aiden Urban fell to Dustin Lozano by Fall at the 1:44 mark. In the 171 weight category, Gabe Mannan was triumphant over West Valley’s Sam Roe by Fall at the 3:14 mark. Finally, in the 235 girls weight category, Megan Parish of North Pole was victorious over Alice Bent by Fall at the 1:45 mark.
There were two extra matches in the Lathrop-West Valley duel. Lozano won over Megan Spencer by Fall at the 3:06 mark while the Wolfpack’s Chase Valentine won over Jaxon Webb by a TF at the 3:19 mark, 15-0.
In the North Pole-Lathrop duel, the only extra match saw Lathrop’s Alysa Stigall triumph over North Pole’s Abigail Whitlock by a 3-0 decision.
Full results for both of North Pole’s matches can be seen on page two. Results for Lathrop-West Valley were not provided.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/Hpisani91.