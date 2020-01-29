Senior left wing Seth Theriault scored his first high school hat trick and the North Pole Patriots soared to an 8-1 win over the Hutchison Hawks in Tuesday night’s Aurora Conference hockey game at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Ice Arena.
Goaltender Katy Vinton denied nine of 10 shots and the Patriots got their other goals from Mason Wilbur, Kody Genz, Sean Kennett, Damon Crutcher and Mack Sterner.
Crutcher, Wilbur, Genz and Blake Battcher had two assists each. Theriault, Sterner and Kennett each provided one helper for the conference-leading Patriots, 10-9-0 overall and 8-1-0 Aurora.
Hutchison, on its senior night and playing in its regular-season finale, got an unassisted goal from Josh Bronson with 8:15 left in the third period. Senior goaltender Drake Berrian registered 67 saves for the Hawks.
“He played an outstanding game. We were peppering him with a lot of shots,” North Pole head coach Edward Halbert said by phone.
The Patriots host the Houston Hawks in a nonconference game at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Polar Ice Center in North Pole. The Delta Junction Huskies visit the Patriots for an Aurora game at there at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Division II Aurora State Tournament is set for Feb. 13-15 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
