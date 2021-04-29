North Pole girls spoil Lady Rams’ return with 7-3 win

For the North Pole Lady Patriots, Wednesday night marked their first soccer game in two years. For the Monroe Catholic Lady Rams, Wednesday’s game marked the first time they’ve had a team of their own in over a decade. Both teams offered reasons for excitement in the game, but it was North Pole that looked like the team with the significantly shorter break.
Senior Katy Vinton pulled off the hat trick and her teammates added four goals of their own as the Lady Patriots played spoiler for Monroe’s return to independence with a 7-3 victory at FYSA.
North Pole’s wait may not have lasted as long as Monroe’s, but it may have felt just as long for the girls playing Wednesday given their recent circumstances. The Lady Patriot soccer team was held in quarantine for ten days in the lead up to the match and had only been able to practice indoors before Wednesday. Overcoming those additional obstacles made the 7-3 win all the more impressive.
“It was just incredible (to be back on the field),” said Vinton. “We just came out of quarantine and this is our first time being outside together on the field. Just seeing everybody progress and the energy that came from them was just amazing. I love playing with these girls and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
Due to the small size of their school and low roster numbers, Monroe has been forced to field a co-ed team for at least the past ten years, according to head coach John Mayer. As such, just getting on the field again was enough reason to celebrate, even with the lopsided score. When you consider that junior Katie Bast picked up a hat trick of her own and that the Lady Rams got as close as 3-2, the feeling on the Monroe sideline was likely actually excitement.
“(Fielding a girls team this year) is awesome,” said Bast. “We actually have a couple of Hutch girls on the team so we can have subs. It’s really fun. I like playing.”
North Pole was excited to be out of quarantine and it showed early. Naveah Robinson got the Lady Patriots on the board just three minutes into the game before Vinton collected her first goal in the 9th minute to put the Lady Patriots up 2-0. Vinton collected her second goal in the 21st minute to quickly make it 3-0 NPHS.
Monroe didn’t go through the trouble of getting their own team just to roll over, however. Bast only needed one minute to erase the zero from the Lady Rams’ score as her goal made it 3-1 in the 22nd minute. Four minutes later, Catholic turned the pressure up on North Pole as Bast’s second goal made things interesting in bringing the score to 3-2.
After that, however, the Lady Patriots got back on track. Lauren Schammel scored a goal during stoppage time of the first half to give North Pole a 4-2 halftime lead. The score remained that way until the 58th minute when Jacquelyn Sommers scored a goal thanks to a beautiful assist from Vinton to stretch the lead to 5-2.
Vinton had the goal of the game in the 67th minute as she crossed up the Monroe keeper to earn the hat trick and make it a 6-2 game. North Pole’s Katy was phenomenal, but Monroe’s Katie was pretty darn good herself as she earned her own hat trick in the 69th minute to make it 6-3. Desi Dutra added another North Pole goal in the 73rd minute to give the game it’s final score.
North Pole is now 1-0-0 and will play a friendly match against Lathrop on Friday while Monroe is 0-1-0 and will play Lathrop on May 5th.
