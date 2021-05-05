The North Pole Patriots’ boys soccer team continued their strong start to the season Monday evening with a 6-0 shutout of the Ben Eielson co-ed soccer team.
After opening their season with a win over Monroe Catholic in conference play, the Patriots played a pair of friendly matches the rest of the week before returning to Mid-Alaskan Conference play Monday evening. They got off to a strong start and got even stronger in the second half for an easy win. Eielson is still seeking their first win of the season.
Gabriel Hollett ended a scoreless draw in the 20th minute with a goal to put the Pats up 1-0. Riley Walters added another goal before halftime to make it 2-0 heading into the break.
North Pole was scorching hot in the second half as Kellen Terch’s goal on an assist from Walters made it 3-0 early. Oscar Queen scored on a header thanks in large part to a cross from Blayne Jusczak. Just a few minutes later, Walters scored his second goal of the contest to make it 5-0. Late in the game, Queen got in the assist column as he set up Luis Rodriguez’s goal to give the game it’s final score.
James Aleshire was in the net for North Pole and collected the first shut out of his high school career.
North Pole and Eielson will face each other again this Wednesday at 7:30 pm at FYSA.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.