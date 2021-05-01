Thursday afternoon was a cold, windy, overcast day in North Pole. No amount of poor weather conditions could dampen the mood at Newby Field, however.
After 23 months, the North Pole Patriots took the baseball field once again. They began their first action on the diamond in two years in great fashion with a 6-0 win over the Delta Junction Huskies.
Regardless of final results, however, just getting back onto the field was a joy for both teams.
“(The kids are) super psyched,” said Patriots head coach James Fischer. “These guys have been working hard in the gym so they could finally get out here and play a game. They’ve been pumped for weeks and they just came out here and straight rocked.”
While the final result wasn’t what the Huskies were looking for after a 13-3 loss to Monroe last weekend, head coach Randy Petersen echoed Fischer’s sentiment that it’s just nice to be playing again.
“It feels real good (to be playing again),” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of young, first-time players. It’s nice to get them back up here and they’re doing great. We’re proud of them.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Patriots put four runs up in the second and another two in the third. The Pats used five hits and five walks as a team and 5 RBI’s to pick up the six runs needed. The sixth run was scored on an error. The North Pole pitching was sensational as Patriot pitchers combined to surrender just two hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.
Delta will now move to the consolation bracket while North Pole will advance to play Monroe in the second round of the Newby Tournament. North Pole is slated to play the Rams at 7 p.m. on Friday.
