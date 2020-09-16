There’s no snow on the ground (yet) but winter is just around the corner and the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks is getting ready for it.
The Nordic Ski Club will hold its season kick-off day on Oct. 3 in the stadium area at Birch Hill Recreation Area. The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will allow the ski club to provide information about its programs and give people a chance to sign up for:
• NSCF membership, new members and renewals
• Junior Nordics
• FXC and FXC Masters
• Adult lessons
• Biathlon
Attendees also will have the opportunity to donate to the Birch Hill Trail Fund and learn about coaching opportunities. Local ski and winter sports shops also will be on hand to answer questions about equipment and services.
In accordance with recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19, the booths will be set up outside and spaced well apart. Representatives of NSCF and associated groups will wear face masks, and masks will be available. Attendees also will be able to pick up informational packets.
For questions, contact Michelle Ethun, sponsorship@nscfairbanks.org or call 907-488-0669.
Nanook ski team
Beaver Sports has made a $10,000 donation to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Ski Team scholarship fund. This scholarship is available to Alaska high school graduates on the UAF Ski Team. The award goes to athletes that demonstrate motivation, leadership and academic potential, as well as athletes who have good academic standings.
