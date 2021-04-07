S23intermountain

Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC U14 skier Zarah Laker-Morris tucks into the final downhill in the girls 3-kilometer interval start skate technique event during the Intermountain Division Youth Championships U8-U16 cross country ski races Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Trail Creek Ranch Nordic Center ski trails in Wilson, Wyoming just outside Jackson Hole. Laker-Morris finished 16th. Saturday also featured a ski-cross race. Alaska was represented by it's Team Alaska U14 squad, comprised of skiers from Fairbanks's FXC and Anchorage's APU and AWS teams. About a dozen teams from Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Montana and Alaska are competing in this year's races, which continue today (Sunday) with a mass start classic technique event. Eric Engman/News-Miner

 Eric Engman

While we finally seem to be nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been some changes the coronavirus has brought on that may be here to stay, at least in the short term. With Zoom, Google Meet, and other virtual programs soaring in usage, it makes sense that organizations would seek to continue using such programs when it makes sense. You can count the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks as one group that will continue using such programs in the near future.

The NSCF has announced they will be offering a virtual training program for skiers in the Fairbanks area. The program is four weeks in length and will begin Monday, April 19th.

“The program, through the club’s FXC Masters program, provides an online training plan and community for Fairbanks skiers of all abilities,” the club announced via a press release. The goal of this program is to keep people motivated and improving their fitness throughout the shoulder season. No prior experience with training programs is needed.”

The program will include a week-by-week training plan, at-home strength routines, an online training log, and an invitation to a private Facebook group of other participants. The program will cost $35 for NSCF members and $45 for non-members. Family members can be added for no additional charge once the program has been joined.

The program will be hosted by Christian Thurman, a Fairbanks native and former competitive skier for West Valley High School and Northern Michigan University. Thurman has been coaching skiing in the interior for ten years, having coached at West Valley, UAF, and most recently at FXC Masters, an adult skiing program offered through NSCF.

Any and all interested in signing up for the program can contact Thurman at stinaturman@gmail.com.

Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him on twitter.com/hpisani91.

Locations