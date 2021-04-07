Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks FXC U14 skier Zarah Laker-Morris tucks into the final downhill in the girls 3-kilometer interval start skate technique event during the Intermountain Division Youth Championships U8-U16 cross country ski races Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Trail Creek Ranch Nordic Center ski trails in Wilson, Wyoming just outside Jackson Hole. Laker-Morris finished 16th. Saturday also featured a ski-cross race. Alaska was represented by it's Team Alaska U14 squad, comprised of skiers from Fairbanks's FXC and Anchorage's APU and AWS teams. About a dozen teams from Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, Montana and Alaska are competing in this year's races, which continue today (Sunday) with a mass start classic technique event. Eric Engman/News-Miner