While we finally seem to be nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been some changes the coronavirus has brought on that may be here to stay, at least in the short term. With Zoom, Google Meet, and other virtual programs soaring in usage, it makes sense that organizations would seek to continue using such programs when it makes sense. You can count the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks as one group that will continue using such programs in the near future.
The NSCF has announced they will be offering a virtual training program for skiers in the Fairbanks area. The program is four weeks in length and will begin Monday, April 19th.
“The program, through the club’s FXC Masters program, provides an online training plan and community for Fairbanks skiers of all abilities,” the club announced via a press release. The goal of this program is to keep people motivated and improving their fitness throughout the shoulder season. No prior experience with training programs is needed.”
The program will include a week-by-week training plan, at-home strength routines, an online training log, and an invitation to a private Facebook group of other participants. The program will cost $35 for NSCF members and $45 for non-members. Family members can be added for no additional charge once the program has been joined.
The program will be hosted by Christian Thurman, a Fairbanks native and former competitive skier for West Valley High School and Northern Michigan University. Thurman has been coaching skiing in the interior for ten years, having coached at West Valley, UAF, and most recently at FXC Masters, an adult skiing program offered through NSCF.
Any and all interested in signing up for the program can contact Thurman at stinaturman@gmail.com.
