The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks will welcome the 2020 season with a kickoff event and trail run at Birch Hill Recreation Area on Saturday
Running enthusiasts anxious to toe a starting line after a long, raceless summer will have a chance to do so at the Golden Heart Trail Run, which is normally held in August but due to COVID-19 was pushed back and also replaced with a virtual event that took place from Aug. 15-22.
Now race organizers are working to host the in-person run and kickoff the ski season in COVID-safe fashion.
“Because it’s at Birch Hill and there’s a huge area we have to work with, that’s giving us some flexibility,” Race Director Susan Kramer said.
Organizers are asking participants to take additional steps to limit social contact. Race spectators and event participants will need to wear face masks at all times. Runners will wear masks before and after the race, and all finishers will receive a NSCF masks. Race waves will be limited to 25 to 50 participants, depending on age groups.
Registration closes Thursday and will be online only in order to help with social distancing on race day. Online registration is available at www.nscfairbanks.org.
The kickoff is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and races start at 10 a.m.