While all of Alaska has gone without soccer for two years now, the Hutchison Hawks will have to go at least three.
Hutchison will be unable to field a boys, girls or co-ed soccer team this year due to insufficient roster number. All games that Hutchison was scheduled to participate in have been canceled.
For the four girls who signed up to play for the Hutchison Lady Hawks this season, they will be playing for the Monroe Catholic Lady Rams in order to ensure they have the opportunity to play. It is unclear if there were any boys signed up to play for Hutchison this season, though any boys who were signed up would likely join the Monroe boys team. The Rams were unable to substitute on Wednesday against North Pole due to low roster numbers.
It’s customary for teams with insufficient numbers to field a co-ed team as Ben Eielson and Delta are doing this year. That was the plan for Hutchison prior to this week. The four girls going to play for Monroe, however, allows the Lady Rams to field their first independent girls team in at least ten years, according to Rams head coach John Mayer.
The four girls set to play for Monroe this season are Katie Wrobel, Hannah Sampson, Esme Peschke, and Jonnie Vann. The Monroe girls were defeated by North Pole on Wednesday evening 7-3. Their next game will be Wednesday May 5 against Lathrop at FYSA.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.