The 12th End Sports Network is providing a live webstream of 60 hours of the USA Curling National Championships, and nine of the matches scheduled to be shown involve current or former curlers from the Interior.
Fans can go to tesn.us and or go.teamusa.org/399ByUM.
The nationals are scheduled for Saturday through Feb. 15 in the URC Ice Arena at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington, near Spokane.
The 12th End also is streaming live tiebreaker games on at 6 p.m. AKST Feb. 13 and 7 a.m. AKST Feb. 14. The network is carrying on Feb. 14 the women’s and men’s page playoffs at 11 a.m. AKST and semifinals at 6 p.m. AKST.
The finals on Feb. 15 are scheduled to be streamed at 11 a.m. AKST for the women’s match and 4 p.m. AKST for the men’s contest.
The complete schedule of the matches to be streamed is available at go.teamusa.org/38aVFSJ.
Coincidentally, Fairbanks’ Greg Persinger and former Fairbanks resident Colin Hufman are part of the first match of the nationals to be streamed by the 12th End Sports Network.
Persinger and Hufman, who now lives in Minneapolis, are members of Team Rich Ruohonen, which plays at 6:30 p.m. AKST Saturday against Team Jed Brundidge, of West St. Paul, Minnesota.
Ruohonen is from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and the other members of the team are Seattle’s Phil Tilker and Kroy Nernberger, of Madison, Wisconsin.
Persinger, Hufman, Tilker and Ruohonen were part of men’s national champion teams in 2016 and 2018.
Minneapolis-based Team Christine McMakin, which includes Fairbanks’ Anne O’Hara, is involving in two matches on the streaming schedule — against Team Kim Rhyme, also of Minneapolis, at 7 a.m. AKST Sunday and versus Fairbanks’ Team Ariel Traxler at 8 a.m. AKST Feb. 11.
McMakin’s other teammates are Anna Netteberg, of Roseville, Minnesota, and Emma Rau, of Columbus, Ohio.
Team Traxler is in three round-robin matches which are scheduled to be streamed. The others are against Team Cassie Potter, of St. Paul, Minnesota, at 3 p.m. AKST Sunday, and Team Delaney Strouse, of Midland, Michigan, at 1 p.m. AKST Feb. 12.
Traxler’s teammates are Elizabeth Cousins, of Medfield, Massachusetts; Katherine Gourianova, of Potomac, Maryland; and Elizabeth Janiak, of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Fairbanks’ Vicky Persinger, who was part of women’s national champions in 2017 and 2018, is in two round-robin matches on the streaming list.
Persinger is a member of Team Jamie Sinclair, of Osgoode, Ontario. Team Sinclair’s matches to be streamed are versus Team Tabitha Peterson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, at 6 p.m. AKST Feb. 11 and Team Potter at 8 a.m. AKST Feb. 13.
The other members of Team Sinclair are Cory Christensen, of Duluth, Minnesota; and Taylor Anderson and Sarah Anderson, both of Minneapolis.
Steve Birklid, a former Fairbanks resident now living Mountlake Terrace, Washington, is skipping his team in two matches set to be streamed.
Team Birklid’s round-robin match against Team Dominik Maerki, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 7 p.m. AKST Sunday and against Team Todd Bir, of Ham Lake, Minnesota, at 8 a.m. AKST Feb. 12.
The other members are Team Birklid are Matt Birklid, a former Fairbanks resident, who now lives in Shoreline, Washington, and Seattle’s Sam Gailey and Chris Bond.
The 12th End Sports Network is owned and produced by Rochester, New York curlers and entrepreneurs Joe Calabrese and Brian Anderson. TESN, in conjunction with USA Curling and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, is providing the live webstream of the national curling championships for the ninth year in a row.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.