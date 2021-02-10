The Alaska Nanooks volleyball team and head coach Brian Scott have released a revised 2020 volleyball season for the spring of 2021. The Nanooks will play four home matches and six on the road for a total of 10 games.
“We are very appreciative of the opportunity to compete,” Scott said in a news release. “It has been a difficult year dealing with COVID and trying to train and improve. We are very grateful to UAF and our administration for this opportunity to compete and develop. This shortened season allows all of our athletes to get valuable game-like repetitions. It will make us a better team for a normal GNAC schedule in the fall.”
The season will officially begin on March 5 in Fairbanks. The Nanooks will host in-state rival Alaska Anchorage in a 7 p.m. match in the Patty Center and will face off again the following night at the same time. Then Alaska heads to California to play Biola University on March 8 and Concordia-Irvine on March 9. Both of those games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Alaska time.
The Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks will head to Fairbanks for a pair of games on March 19-20. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Alaska has another two-game set with UAA on March 26-27. The first game at the Alaska Airlines Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. The second begins at 1 p.m.
The Nanooks will end the regular season in Nampa, Idaho, facing off again the Nighthawks on April 2-3. The first matchup begins at noon and the following day at 11 a.m. All scheduled dates and times are subject to change.
At the moment, the Alaska Nanooks athletic department and University of Alaska Fairbanks will not be allowing fans to attend any live events in the Patty Center. The university will continue to follow the latest news on COVID-19 and will keep the sports community updated on if fans attending games is deemed possible. Live streaming for all volleyball matches can be found on the official Alaska Nanooks YouTube page and live stats will be announced at a later date.
On Jan. 8, the council overseeing the Great Northwest Athletic Conference agreed to let each institution have autonomy to schedule the 2021 spring season for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball and cross country. As the independent scheduling format is intended to provide maximum flexibility to the GNAC’s member institutions, the council also decided that the conference will not declare regular-season champions or conduct postseason championships in those four sports.
“Given our extensive footprint and the variety of local challenges related to the pandemic, the decision regarding fall sports was taken in the best interests of the student-athletes and our member institutions,” said GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund. “Since our institutions are affected in different ways, untethering our membership from continually changing conference schedules provides the best opportunity for those seeking to provide meaningful competitive opportunities to their student-athletes to do so.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GNAC voted in July 2020 to postpone the conference’s fall seasons. The athletic directors of the conference’s football institutions voted in September to not play a conference schedule in that sport during the 2020-21 academic year. The conference also determined that its leadership councils will meet in mid-February to assess conference scheduling in the sports of baseball and softball and well as evaluate the viability of conference postseason championship events in baseball, softball, golf, outdoor track and field and rowing.
