The Alaska Nanooks captured the Governor’s Cup and secured home-ice in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs by sweeping Alaska Anchorage last weekend at the Carlson Center, but their biggest challenge of the season might be tonight when they face Tanana Valley Special Olympics in a floor hockey showdown.
The floor hockey game is an annual event during Hockey Week in Fairbanks and it has been dominated by the Special Olympians from the Tanana Valley ever since its inception.
The Nanooks have only won the game on one occasion, according to Mary Bunten, who coaches the squad.
“This is the game they talk about every time we practice,” Bunten said of her team, comprised of eight Special Olympic athletes and eight partners. “It’s a big deal for us.”
Tonight’s game will be at 6:30 p.m. at Barnette Elementary School. There will be an opening ceremony and the athlete’s oath prior to the game, which consists of nine three-minute periods.
“We have some great new partners this year who are really into it,” Bunten said.
The Nanooks get into this contest just as much as the Special Olympians, according to Alaska coach Erik Largen.
“It’s always the one event that everyone wants to participate in,” Largen said Monday night. “A lot of it depends on class schedules, but we’ll have a good mix of seniors and under classmen out there to compete.”
Largen said it is fun for the Nanooks to get out and participate in community events like tonight’s floor hockey matchup.
“When our guys see the passion from the other side, they feed off of it,” Largen said. “It’s a great experience for us.”
Hockey Week in Fairbanks is a 10-day celebration of Fairbanks’ most popular spectator sport. Hockey Week began on Feb. 28 and runs through Sunday afternoon.
Hockey Week is organized by the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame and is sponsored by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, contact Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame president Randy Zarnke at 452-6857 or itrap2@gci.net.
