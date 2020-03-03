The University of Alaska Fairbanks will be taking on a familiar opponent when they tip off against Western Oregon University in the first round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference postseason tournament at 11 a.m. AKST Thursday.
The Nanooks (11-17, 10-10 GNAC) lost 95-89 to the Wolves (19-7, 13-7) on the road in the GNAC’s regular season finale on Saturday, but still grabbed the sixth seed in the six-team playoffs thanks to a tiebreaker rule that ranked them just ahead of 10-10 Central Washington.
This will be the Nanooks first postseason appearance since 2016.
“They’re very athletic and a team that can beat you in multiple facets,” UAF head coach Greg Sparling said about Western Oregon, the tournament’s number three seed, as the Nanooks wrapped up practice in the Patty Center on Monday.
“They’ve been pressuring teams all year long, so we have to make sure we take care of the ball,” Sparling added. “We worked on that today and then to be able to handle the press.”
The Wolves are top of the GNAC with a plus 3.54 turnover margin and 8.5 steals per game average. On Saturday the Wolves scored 19 points off 19 Alaska turnovers. They also rank number one in scoring offense with 86.6 points per game, seven points better than next-best Western Washington.
Alaska is 1-1 against Western Oregon this season, as they beat the Wolves on Dec. 5 in their first conference contest 72-66.
The winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal game will advance to take on No. 2 Western Washington at 11 a.m. AKST on Friday. The Nanooks split their two regular season games against the Vikings, winning the most recent matchup 96-85 on Feb 6.
The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. AKST on Saturday. All games are taking place at Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle.
The winner of the tournament will automatically qualify for the West Regional of the NCAA Division II Championships.
“Right now there are already five teams that have put their uniforms away in the GNAC and we don’t want to be one of those teams,” Sparling said.
“The only way we’re going to be able to get into the West Regional is to win out and it’s going to be one game at a time.”
