Five University of Alaska Fairbanks skiers are participating in the Nordic competition of the NCAA Championships, which are scheduled for today through Saturday in Bozeman, Montana.
One hundred thirty-three skiers — 68 Alpine and 65 Nordic — are entered in the national meet at the Bridger Bowl and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
The Nanooks competing in the Nordic races are junior Anja Maijala and freshman Mariel Pulles in the women’s events and redshirt senior Tristan Sayre, freshman Mike Ophoff and redshirt freshman Logan Mowry in the men’s competition.
The group of Nanooks compete in individual-start free technique races Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. AKST, and in mass-start classic technique races Saturday, scheduled to start at the same time.
The women’s field races for five kilometers Thursday, while the men go for 10K. Both classic races will be 20K.
It’s the second NCAA for Maijala, of Wrenshall, Minnesota. She placed 39th in the women’s 15K classic at last year’s meet in
Pulles, from Otepaa, Estonia, is coming off participation in U23 World Championships last week in Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
It’s the first NCAA meet for Ophoff, from Cista u Horek, Czech Republic, and for Sayre and Mowry, who were high school standouts, respectively, for West Valley and Lathrop.
LNAC mushing sign-ups
The final registration for the Annamaet Limited North American Championship skijoring and sled dog races is scheduled for 7-7:30 p.m. today at the Mushers Hall off Farmers Loop.
The LNAC is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds behind the Mushers Hall.
Skeet shooting
The “Wurst” Is Over skeet-shooting competition is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Eielson Air Force Base Skeet Range.
The fun shoot features eight events with a mixture of clay targets.
The entry fee is $6 per event. Shells are not included with the entry fee.
Town Race Ski-Cross
Hannah Delamere and Patrick Marbacher swept the preliminary heats and finals of their respective divisions on March 1 in the Kendall Subaru of Fairbanks Ski-Cross.
The competition at the Birch Hill Recreation Area was the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks’ fourth and final event of this season’s KINROSS Fort Knox Town Race Series.
A ski-cross combines free-technique Nordic skiing with agility obstacles, including jumps, tight turns and gates.
Delamere placed first high school women’s preliminary and the FXC racer won in the final against three other skiers.
FXC is the junior training and racing program of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks.
Marbacher, a University of Alaska Fairbanks sophomore skier, outpaced five other participants in preliminary and A final of the high school and college men’s division.
Other winners in final heats were Peter Delamere (masters division), Olav Moeller (high school and college men’s B), John Haas (fifth-eighth grade boys B final), and P.J. Bragonier (fifth-eighth grade boys A final).
