The Alaska Nanooks rifle team will start their season with a trip to face the Memphis Tigers in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday.
According to a news release from the team on Monday, the Nanooks will enter the season ranked in a tie at No. 10 in the NCAA, along with the University of Akron, by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association.
The Memphis Tigers enter the season just below the Nanooks in the rankings at No. 12.
This weekend’s match-up will mark the beginning of the season not just for the rifle team but also for any Nanooks athletics this year.
The team’s 2019-20 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nanooks did not qualify for the NCAA Rifle Championships as a team last season but did have Kellen McAferty qualify for the championships with a top qualifying score of 587 in small bore.
“Unfortunately for McAferty, the NCAA Championships were canceled before he could shoot in Lexington, Kentucky,” the Monday news release states.
Saturday will mark the first competition at the helm for new Nanooks head coach Will Anti, who took over the role in August following the departure of Layne Lewis. Anti comes from West Virginia University, where as a student athlete he was a member of two national championship teams and two national runner-up teams.
After his time at West Virginia and before joining the Nanooks staff, Anti spent a year as the head coach and manager of the Paralympic program with USA Shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“The team has made a lot of progress in the preseason. They have been extremely open-minded and willing to try out new ideas. They’ve worked extremely hard and been extremely motivated,” Anti said in the news release. “I expect some good performances and some learning opportunities along the way. Certainly the season is taking a different shape than any of us may have expected so we need to continue to be flexible and nimble to changing circumstances.”
