The Alaska Nanooks rifle team hosts the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on Saturday for an official NCAA Qualifier.
The Nanooks are ranked No. No. 5 in the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association, while UTEP is unranked. The match at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range begins at 8 a.m. with smallbore 3x20 followed by air rifle. Because of COVID-19, no fans or spectators will be permitted.
UAF opted out of the Patriot Rifle Conference championships, so the Nanooks will be competing this weekend for the first time since Jan. 23-24 when they hosted the Air Force Academy. On day one versus the Falcons, the Nanooks impressed with a 4,700-4,687 victory. The next day, UAF put up their second-best score with a 4,720 in their 4,720-4,683 win over Air Force. The ‘Nooks ended their regular season 5-3, 2-2 PRC and enter the qualifier looking to qualify for the NCAA Championships as a team once again.
UTEP is winless on the 2020-21 season, having faced off with Jacksonville State, TCU, Air Force and Akron. They competed in the PRC Championships on Feb. 6-7 and shot a 4552. This will be the first time the Nanooks see UTEP in-person as the Miners trip on Nov. 14-15 was canceled due to COVID-19. Last season, the Nanooks took care of UTEP in all three head-to-head match-ups and also shot better than the Miners on Feb. 22, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at an NCAA qualifier.
In their last outing, UAF’s top shooters were Rylan Kissell, with an 1,185 aggregate score; Daniel Enger with 1,182; Liam Eberhart with 1,181; Jessica Boyce with 1,168; and Kellen McAferty with 1,163.
Saturday, the Nanooks will recognize their three seniors: Boyce, of Spanish Fork, Utah; Eberhart of Fairbanks; and Haley Castillo of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Nanooks will post a prerecorded video of their pregame festivities to their social media accounts.
This weekend will be the last home match of the year for Alaska. Following their NCAA Qualifier, the Nanooks will wait and see if they’ve qualified for the NCAA Rifle Championships. The NCAA selection show will follow, but a date and time for the show is yet to be set.
