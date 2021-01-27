The Alaska Nanooks rifle team had a match for the records this weekend after breaking 4700 two days in a row and sweeping the Air Force Academy at the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association.
On Saturday, Rylan Kissell led the way with an aggregate score of 1179, second overall individually. Daniel Enger was third with 1177 and Liam Eberhart also landed in the top five with a score of 1173, according to a University of Alaska Fairbanks news release. Teammates Jessica Boyce, Marina Gonzalez Mago and Kellen McAferty also landed in the top 10 on Saturday.
The Nanooks edged No. 7-ranked Air Force by one point in smallbore, 2328-2327. Enger led the way in smallbore with a 585, followed by Eberhart with 583. Kissell, a freshman, shot a career high in air rifle, posting a 598. Kissell led the way for UAF to win the discipline, 2372-2360.
On Sunday, the Nanooks ramped it up even more, topping the Falcons 4720-4683. It’s the Nanooks’ top score since Jan. 19, 2018, when UAF knocked off Ole Miss, 4725-4687. It’s also the first time the Nanooks have grabbed back-to-back 4700-point wins in 2016, according to UAF.
Coach William Anti said Sunday’s performance was a phenomenal day across the board.
“The team has really been putting in the work and it showed today. They shot their own style and really freed themselves up to perform,” the first-year UAF coach said in a news release. “There were a tremendous amount of good performances across the board in both guns. We had some great leadership from our more experienced shooters like Liam and we had some great performances from our younger crowd like Rylan. Daniel has found a lot of consistency in both guns and that been great to watch his work in practice translate to match day.”
Kissell, Enger and Eberhart all cracked the 1180 mark on Sunday, collecting career-highs for all three. Kissell took first place in the aggregate scoring, firing off a 1185. Enger finished in second place, posting a career-high 1182 aggregate score. Eberhart was the last to crack 1180, posting a 1181 score for his new career high and picking up an individual placement of third.
Boyce placed sixth with a score of 1168. McAferty added an eighth place finish and 1163 score while Andrew Pham rounded out the top-10 with a 1161 score on the day.
Alaska collected the top-three spots in the smallbore discipline as Enger, Kissell and Eberhart led the way once again. Enger picked up the top spot with a 589, Kissell collected second with a 588 and Eberhart grabbed third with a score of 587. McAferty was the final squad member for the Nanooks, shooting a 583 and finishing the day in fifth place for smallbore.
Kissell led the way in air rifle for the second straight day. After shooting a career-high 598 a day ago, he came back and grabbed a first place finish with a 597. Eberhart was the next top-Nanook shooter in fourth place, shooting a season-high 594 and Enger followed in fifth place with a 593.
The match puts the Nanooks at 5-3, 2-2 PRC for the season.
The Nanooks prepare for the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships in Columbus, Ohio in two weeks.
