The Alaska Nanooks rifle team will skip the upcoming Patriot Rifle Conference Championships in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State.
Head coach Will Anti stands behind his team’s choice to not participate in the PRC Championships.
“While the conference championship is a valuable match, our team is committed to qualifying and competing at the national championship,” Anti said in a news release. “Had we shot the conference championship, we would lose a week of training upon return following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines requiring a minimum five day quarantine. We would also risk the increased exposure of the entire team during travel to Ohio State. As a group we decided we gain more from staying home and continuing to work toward the national championship. It was not an easy decision, but the team has responded really well and have remained adaptable and forward thinking.”
Anti said he appreciates that Ohio State University is making every effort to safely host the championship, but the Nanooks are focused on their overall goals for the season.
The Nanooks will next compete on Feb. 22, when they host the NCAA qualifier. The event will be held at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range in the Patty Center at UAV. No spectators will be permitted.