The Western Collegiate Hockey Association and the Alaska Nanooks on Wednesday released an 18-game league schedule for the abbreviated 2020-21 ice hockey season. Each WCHA team will play a single series against the other nine league schools with all but three of the contests slated to be played in January and February. Additionally, league teams will play a total of 38 non-league games.
The Nanooks will play two non-conference series against their arch-rivals the UAA Seawolves. Both teams will play in Fairbanks on Dec. 4-5. Both teams play in Anchorage the following weekend, Dec. 11-12.
Head coach Erik Largen’s Nanooks open up league action on Jan. 1-2, 2021, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, against the Lake Superior State Lakers. They open home conference play on Jan. 8-9 against the Northern Michigan Wildcats. Other home series will be against the Bemidji State Beavers and Alabama-Huntsville Chargers. Other road series will be at the Bowling Green Falcons in Ohio and at the Minnesota State Mavericks in Mankato. The final weekend of the regular season will feature and home and home series against UAA.
The weekend of March 5-6 has been designated as a bye weekend for all 10 schools and will be used as a make-up game weekend should any league series or single games be postponed.
The WCHA post season playoffs will take place over the following two weekends in March.
There is still no word on whether fans will be allowed to attend the games.
More information can be found at wcha.com or alaskananooks.com.
Nanooks guard Shabazz on preseason All-American list
Alaska Nanook basketball senior guard Shadeed Shabazz from Seattle has been named to the “Basketball Times” preseason All-American list.
“Basketball Times” is a monthly publication that covers NCAA Division II, III and NAIA college basketball.
Shabazz, the reigning GNAC Player of the Year, Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year was the lone GNAC player selected to the preseason list. His 26.6 points per game a season ago led the GNAC and was the fourth highest points per game average in Division II.
While a menace in the scoring column, Shabazz doubled-down as a star two-way player, leading the NCAA Division II in steals per game, averaging 3.83 a game, and total steals with 114 on the season. Both of these were GNAC records as well.
Alongside his end-of-year awards, Shabazz was a unanimous first team All-GNAC selection, a first team All-West Region selection by D2CCA and NABC and a third team All-American by the D2CCA.
UA Giving Day
The first ever UA Giving Day was termed a success. The 49 hours for the 49th State fundraiser last week encouraged folks to donate to their favorite program and their favorite University of Alaska campus.
With key programs hitting projected goals, it opened up more monies donated by local entrepreneurs. The University of Alaska Fairbanks thanks Usibelli Coal Mine and Dr. Cary Keller and his wife Sarah for their generous gift of $50,000 each after 49 donors donated during the inaugural UA Giving Day 2020
The $50,000 has been used to establish the Usibelli Coal Mine Nanook Athlete endowed scholarship fund and another $50,000 by the Kellers was directed to Alaska Nanooks athletics.
