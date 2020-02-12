Its intrastate rival handed the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team its worst loss of the season.
The Nanooks fell 90-36 to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference game Tuesday night in the Alaska Airlines Center on the UAA campus.
The loss in their third GNAC game in six days dropped the Nanooks to 11th place at 7-17 overall and 2-13 conference.
The Nanooks were coming off Saturday’s 93-72 loss to the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks on Saturday night in Nampa, Idaho, and a 91-69 two days earlier to the Central Washington Wildcats in Ellensburg, Washington.
The Nanooks struggled Tuesday, shooting 19.7% from the field (12 for 61). UAF also was 5-for-20 (25%) from 3-point range and was outrebounded 57-37.
Junior guard Jocelyn Gandara led the Nanooks with 13 points and a team-high six rebounds. Freshman guard Sam Tolliver contributed 10 points and senior Sabrina Ungaro, who’s from Anchorage, had a game-high seven assists to go with three points, three rebounds and a steal.
Jahnna Hajdukovich, who grew up in Fairbanks and graduated from Anchorage’s Dimond High School, scored a game- and career-high 23 points for the Seawolves.
The UAA sophomore guard shot 8 for 14 from the field and 7 for 11 in 3-pointers.
The Seawolves got 13 points from senior guard Safiyyah Yasin and 12 points from junior Lauren Johnson.
Junior forward Tennae Voliva had game highs of 12 rebounds and three blocks to go with eight points for the hosts.
Stephanie Jackson also was in double digits for rebounds, collecting 10 to go with a team-high six assists.
Freshman guard and West Valley High School graduate Sierra Tate provided two points, two assists and a steal during a seven-minute stint for the Seawolves.
UAA, which leads the GNAC at 24-2 overall and 14-1 conference, shot 42.9% from the field (30 for 70) and was 47.1% from behind the arc with a school single-game record 16 treys in 34 attempts.
The Nanooks lost 79-67 to the Seawolves on Jan. 14 on the Alaska Airlines Court in the UAF Patty Center.
The Nanooks next play the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets at 3:15 p.m. AKST Saturday in MSUB’s Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.