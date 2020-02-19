The University of Alaska Fairbanks men’s basketball team remained in playoff contention in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference despite losing its third game in a row Tuesday night on its home court.
The latest setback for the Nanooks was a 94-81 defeat to the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on the Alaska Airlines Court in the UAF Patty Center.
The Nanooks had four players finish with double-digit scoring but UAF couldn’t build on momentum late in each half.
Tuesday’s loss, before a crowd of 507, also was the host team’s fourth defeat in its last six games. The second loss of the season to their intrastate rival dropped the Nanooks to 10-15 overall and 9-8 GNAC for sixth place in the 11-team NCAA Division II conference.
Sixth place is the lowest a men’s or women’s team can finish in the regular season to advance to the GNAC Championship Tournament, scheduled for March 5-7 in the Royal Brougham Pavilion at Seattle Pacific University.
Junior guard Shadeed Shabazz produced game highs of 25 points and 12 assists for the Nanook. The 6-foot-1 native of Seattle also had a team-high six rebounds.
Shabazz, who transferred to UAF from Iowa Western Community College, was coming a 3-point effort in Saturday’s 94-52 loss to the Northwest Nazarene Crusaders in the Patty Center.
Junior shooting guard Markel Banks contributed 16 points Tuesday with 7-for-11 shooting from the field and a 2-for-3 night at free-throw line. UAF got 13 points from junior point guard Koby Huerta and 10 points from reserve junior shooting guard Keshaun Howard.
The Seawolves, in fifth place at 17-11 overall and 10-7 GNAC, had five players with double-digit points to help sweep the season series.
Sophomore guard Tobin Karlberg sparked UAA with 23 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Karlberg and sophomore guard Tyrus Hosley each had a team-high six assists, and Hosley chipped in 15 points.
Senior forward Niko Bevens drained a game-high five 3-point baskets on the way to a 15-point night for the visitors.
UAA got 19 points from senior guard Jack Macdonald and 17 points and seven rebounds from junior forward Oggie Pantovic.
The Seawolves, with 46.4 seconds left in the first half, were assessed a technical foul and Shabazz sank a free throw for 43-42 lead for the Nanooks.
Bevens dropped in a 3-pointer from near the top of the arc to send UAA into halftime with a 45-43 lead.
The Nanooks found themselves in a 19-point hole (82-63) with 6:50 left in the game.
The Nanooks, however, went on a 12-0 run and cut the lead 85-80 after senior guard Spencer Sweet hit a pair of free throws with 2:21 on the scoreboard clock
The Seawolves squelched the momentum after senior guard/forward Tyler Brimhall canned a 3-pointer with 1:58 remaining.
With time winding down, head coaches Greg Sparling (UAF) and Rusty Osborne (UAA) chirped at each other.
Sparling was upset with Osborne calling a timeout with UAA ahead 92-81 with less than 10 seconds to go.
“You called a timeout?” Sparling shouted.
Osborne replied, also with a shout, “Don’t trap (on defense).”
“That’s (timeout) bush league,” Sparling said.
UAA also won 105-86 on Jan. 21 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
The Nanooks return to action against the Montana State Billings Yellowjackets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Patty Center.
