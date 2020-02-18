The University of Alaska Fairbanks rifle team took fourth place at the five-team Patriot Rifle Conference Championships hosted by Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, after finishing fourth in both Saturday’s smallbore and Sunday’s air rifle competitions.
The Nanooks recorded an aggregate score of 4,639, behind first place TCU (4,728), second place Air Force (4,681) and third place Ohio State (4,669). The University of Texas at El Paso placed fifth with 4,583 points.
All teams finished with the same rankings in both air rifle and smallbore.
TCU swept the top three spots in both Saturday and Sunday’s competitions and six of the top 10 aggregate scores belonged to TCU.
The top individual finisher for Alaska was sophomore Kellen McAferty, who finished sixth in the individual smallbore standings with a score of 581.
The sixth place finish earned McAferty a spot in the eight-person final, where he earned the silver medal after falling in a shoot-out to Air Force’s Peter Fiori.
Jessica Boyce (575) and Amy Gentry (573) were the next best for Alaska in smallbore. They finished 19th and 21st, respectively.
Horned Frog Shephanie Grundsoe’s smallbore score of 589 was the best of the meet.
Grace Nelson led the Nanooks in the air rifle competition, placing 19th. Nelson recorded a 588, just ahead of Boyce’s 20th place 587.
Gentry finished 23rd and Haley Castillo finished 24th in air, both with scores of 584.
TCU’s Kristen Hemphill was just shy of perfect on Sunday, finishing with a 599 and the top air rifle score.
The Nanooks will stay in Texas this week to train for their next match, the NCAA Qualifiers, hosted by UTEP on Saturday.
The NCAA Rifle National Championships are scheduled for Mar. 13 and 14 at the University of Kentucky.
