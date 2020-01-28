The North American Hockey League named Fairbanks Ice Dogs defenceman Lucas Erickson its Midwest Division Star of the Week on Monday, for his five-point effort last weekend, which helped his team to a two-game home sweep of the Maine Nordiques.
Erickson scored the game-winning goal and had an assist in Friday’s 5-2 win. In Saturday’s 6-2 win, he had a goal and two assists. The 20-year-old from Woodbury, Minnesota, has 15 points through 20 games played this season.
“Lucas was back in to form this week after being out the last two months. He gives us many more options with our back end and provides leadership,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said, according to a Monday NAHL news release.
Erickson is in his second season with the Ice Dogs. He finished the 2018-2019 regular season with 12 points on two goals and 10 assists. He is committed to play for Division I St. Lawrence University next season.
Fairbanks forward Tyler Deweese was an honorable mention for the weekly award. Deweese had a goal in Friday and Saturday’s win.
The Ice Dogs (30-9-1-2) hold a nine-game win streak and the top spot in the Midwest Division standings, 10 points ahead of the second place Kenai River Brown Bears (24-13-2-3).
The Ice Dogs next host the Brown Bears at the Big Dipper for a three-game series from Thursday to Saturday.
The Brown Bears swept the Ice Dogs in a three-game series at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex in November.
The puck drops on Thursday at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s games begin at 7:30 p.m.
