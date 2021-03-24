The rivalry between Fairbanks and Anchorage just got even more interesting.
The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that its Board of Governors has approved the membership application for an NAHL team in Anchorage, Alaska. The team will be known as the Anchorage Wolverines, will compete in the Midwest Division (the same division as the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears), and will join the league in the 2021-2022 season. The team will be owned by NAHTSIITH LLC. with Kai Binkley Sims serving as President of the organization.
“We have always been interested in expanding the NAHL in the West, but the situation has to be right in order to grow NAHL Hockey, “said NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld. “The combination of the facility, the market, the history, and the wonderful ownership group brought forward as the Anchorage Wolverines is second to none. This organization is more than ready and capable to hit the ground sprinting and we look forward to how impactful they will be as members of the NAHL and our players in the very near future.”
The NAHL has a history with Alaska based teams. The Ice Dogs joined the league in 2003 and have established a strong presence in the league ever since. Fairbanks has won three Robertson Cup National Championships in their 18 years of existence. In 2005, the Wasilla Spirit became the second Alaskan team to join the league before later becoming the Alaska Avalanche. In 2007, Kenai River joined the league. Those three teams remained staples of the league until 2012 when the Avalanche moved to Johnstown, Pennsylvania to become the Tomahawks.
Adding the Wolverines to the Midwest Division will give the division eight teams next year as opposed to the five teams competing this season. Along with the Wolverines, Ice Dogs, and Brown Bears, the division will include the Chippewa Steel, the Janesville Jets, the Minnesota Magicians, the Minnesota Wilderness, and the Springfield Jr. Blues.
The Ice Dogs currently have several players on their roster who hail from Anchorage, including recent Star of the Week winner Bret Link. Adding another in-state rival, especially to Anchorage, will surely add even more excitement to the booming NAHL.
