Jason Dunlap and his dog team won the 10-dog class of the Alaska Dog Mushers Association Midnight Sun Gold Run after finishing the second heat on Sunday in 39 minutes, 33.6 seconds at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds behind the Mushers Hall.
Dunlap finished the two-day event with a total time of 1:18:14.3.
Carl Erhart and his team finished second in 1:21:28.6 and Gary Markley finished less than a minute behind at 1:22:32.1 for third place. Thirteen mushers participated in the Gold Run’s longest event.
After finishing third in the first heat on Saturday, Terri Cadzow finished with the fastest time on Sunday and pulled out a win in the 8.1-mile race for six-dog mushers with a total time of 52:32.6.
Jennifer Probert-Erhart finished second in 52:54.2, narrowly edging third place Jake Witkop (52:57.9). Six other six-dog mushers completed both heats.
Kriya Dunlap, had the fastest time both days to take first in the 6.2-mile race for four-dog mushers. Her total time of 40:24.3 was followed by second place Jason Dunlap (43:44.8).
Four skijorers completed a 6.2-mile course both days.
Becky Childs and her dog pair led the racers with an effort of 44:12.9.
Asne Hoveid came in second in 45:08.6 and Sunnifa Deehr was third in 45:17.7.
The skijoring was the first event of the Gold Run on both days. On Sunday, the trail conditions were rated as “Good” and the temperature checked in at 20 below.
The Gold Run featured a $10,000 purse, which was donated by the family of Lefty Schallock, for whom the race is in honor.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.