Four-time Iditarod and Yukon Quest winner Lance Mackey was involved in what’s being described as a “horrific” car accident during a race at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee, Washington, this past weekend.
The accident occurred during the 51st Year Celebration Leonard Evans 150/NW Legends Nationals race in which Mackey was competing as a driver. While the crash was serious enough to bring a hush over the crowd and WVSO General Manager Jeremy Anders stated he’s “never seen anything like this happen before,” Mackey managed to escape the crash without serious injuries. Mackey is considered fortunate based on how Anders described the accident.
“Front tire jumped over the back tire of the other car,” Anders told Alaska Public Media. “As he did that the car kind of went nose down (unintelligible) speed. Nose down straight into the front stretch wall and it came down and kind of hit the corner top of the wall, and that caused the front end of the roll cage of the Legends car to actually collapse down.”
Anders said there was also water and fuel leaking from the car that necessitated fire extinguishers be readied.
Mackey is a legend in the sled dog community, having won four consecutive Iditarods from 2007-2010 as well as four consecutive Yukon Quests. Mackey is the only musher to win the Iditarod and the Quest twice, which he did in consecutive years in twice in both 2007 and 2008. Mackey’s stretch of dominance was made even more impressive by the fact that he’d fought and successfully defeated throat cancer in 2001.
In recent years, however, Mackey has fallen on tough times. In 2014 he said that the cost of his various throat surgeries, his then-recent divorce and the costs of running his kennel had left him nearly bankrupt.
In addition to his financial struggles, Mackey was also disqualified from the 2020 race after testing positive for methamphetamine. Mackey’s long history of being open and honest about his drinking and marijuana use helped endear him to fans of sled dog racing, but the positive urine test in the 2020 race led him to declare he was seeking professional help for his substance use.
Mackey’s long-time partner Jennifer Smith was killed in a snowmachine crash last October, adding on to his recent run of tough times.
In recent years, Mackey has taken to race car driving, primarily in the summers. It was this newest venture that led to his accident.
Mackey is reportedly in good spirits. He posted footage of the accident taken from within his car with a GoPro to his social media page.
