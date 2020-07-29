Aaliyah Muhammad of Los Angeles has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Alaska Nanooks volleyball team this season, according to a University of Alaska Fairbanks news release.
Muhammad will have two years of eligibility with the Nanooks.
Muhammad joins Ashlee Adams, Marine Angely, Danielle Dodge, Miya Ohms and Rilee White in this year’s signing class, head coach Brian Scott’s fourth group since taking over the program in July 2015. The Alaska Nanooks closed out the 2019 season by earning 10 conference honors with an overall mark of 15-13, going 12-8 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.
“We are very excited to add a student-athlete of Aaliyah’s caliber to our team,” Scott said. “She is very athletic middle blocker that can immediately make our gym stronger in that position. In addition to being a talented athlete, Aaliyah is a great individual, whose character will make our program better. We are anxious to add her to our talented squad.”
The 6-foot-tall middle blocker/outside hitter comes to the Nanooks after playing one season with the College of the Desert, located in Palm Desert, California. Muhammad and the rest of the Roadrunners went 15-9 overall and 8-2 in Inland Empire Athletic Conference.
Muhammad appeared in all 24 contests last season, tallying 163 kills, 71 digs and 70 total blocks. Following the 2019 season, Muhammad was named an All-IEAC Honorable Mention.
Prior to College of the Desert, Muhammad appeared in 11 matches for the Casper College Thunderbirds in Casper, Wyoming.
When she arrives on UAF campus next month, Muhammad plans to study biological sciences.
On July 17, the GNAC announced the suspension of all fall athletic competition, which affects the 2020 volleyball season. The 2020 volleyball season is not canceled, but suspended, with the GNAC continuing to monitor developments related to the pandemic. They will make a decision on Oct. 15 regarding the status of competition after Nov. 30.
