Tia Campanelli has spent the past four years setting the pace for the Monroe Catholic volleyball team. Tuesday afternoon, she announced where she’ll be setting the tone this fall.
Campanelli, a 5’9 senior, signed her national letter of intent to play college volleyball at Central Methodist University, a NAIA school in Fayette, Missouri. She plans to major in Nursing and plans to eventually become a midwife.
“I’m really, really excited,” Campanelli said. “I’ve dreamed about being a college athlete since I was in, like, third grade so now that I’m actually achieving it i feel really, really good about it.”
Primarily a setter in high school the past two years, Campanelli says she’ll continue to play the position in college while also developing as an outside hitter. Campanelli helped lead Monroe to 5th place finished at the 3A State Tournament as a sophomore and junior. The 2020 3A volleyball state tournament was canceled due to Covid.
While missing out on a chance for a state title in 2020, Campanelli will still get her chance to help the Eagles win it all over the next four years. It wasn’t hard for her to pick CMU as the place she’d next take her talents.
“I really liked the area,” she said. “It’s definitely a change from Alaska, but when I visited I really liked the community. The coaches were really nice, all my teammates were really, really good people and they have a really good athletic department.”
Still, she acknowledges, that doesn’t mean being away from home will be easy. Fayette is over 3,500 miles away and Campanelli knows there will be challenges to adjusting from life away from home.
“I’ve definitely been pushing (thinking about moving) off until I have to think about it,” she said with a laugh. “It’s definitely going to be a big change so I’m really nervous about it, but I’m excited for the next chapter in my life to start.”
Of course, it’ll be an adjustment for her mom as well.
“Obviously it’s always hard to see your first (child) go, but we’re really excited for her,” said Janae Campanelli, Tia’s mom. “Even though she may not realize it she’s been ready for this since she started volleyball.”
